And today — Prime Minister Gaston Browne has now moved personally against Boies Schiller, filing a separate action for damages attached to the same evidence web.

The case: Antigua vs Legal Media Cartel (Originally Alkiviades David vs David Boies et al, a $10 billion claim that expanded to $810 billion.)

• The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) • The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) • U.S. Attorney General Mac Warner • Justice René Williams of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court • Sir Barry Paul Cotter KC, UK-appointed special master • AG Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin — Amicus to the Court

As of today, a British citizen — born in Nigeria, educated at Stowe School, alumnus of the Royal College of Art, disabled but not mentally unwell — has forced the largest media–legal cartel on earth into collective default before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. This same citizen is the central whistleblower whose evidence is now under review by:

EVIDENCE SNAPSHOT – FILED IN ANTIGUA Internal MediaDefender logs and CBSYOUSUCK archives catalogued over 67, 200 CSAM-flagged file titles flowing through mainstream distribution systems. These records were submitted as part of the Antigua filings and reveal a regulatory failure of historic proportions. The UK Government’s long-standing political correctness allowed this collapse in safeguarding to persist — shielding institutions while children across the Commonwealth paid the price.

This is the first formal notice to all UK Members of Parliament — especially those representing Black British communities, Commonwealth diaspora, Caribbean, African, and South Pacific heritage, and all MPs from or connected to SIDS nations such as Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, Tonga, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad, Fiji, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea.

Systemic Institutional Child Trafficking — Hidden Inside UK & U.S. Digital Systems

Evidence from FBI files, federal injunction records, MediaDefender leaks, LimeWire/Download.com exhibits, and U.S. civil complaints describe a pattern of systemic institutional child exploitation that was never dismantled. These were not fringe dark-web platforms — they were mainstream channels owned, distributed, or monetised by major media conglomerates including those connected to CBS, Viacom, and Paramount Global.

This article does not allege that BBC, Channel 5, or any UK entity manufactured such content — it highlights a more dangerous truth: the same commercial pipelines that powered music piracy, traffic growth, and ad revenue were simultaneously exploited by trafficking networks. Judicial orders to shut these systems down — including Judge Kimba Wood’s injunction against LimeWire — were ignored or circumvented.

For SIDS nations, this failure has been catastrophic. Missing children across the Caribbean, South Pacific, and African Commonwealth states are not random incidents — they are part of a global blind spot created when digital exploitation networks were left to run unhindered for profit.

Institutional child trafficking does not always look like abductions — sometimes it looks like unchecked digital ecosystems, ignored court orders, and platforms that quietly monetise the distribution of illegal files through ad-tech partnerships.

CLICK IMAGE — DOJ Bondi & Patel Briefing on the Global Media-Legal Corruption Networks (Shockya Exclusive Investigation)

The UK Parliament must now confront the fact that public mindshare is shaped by media actors who benefit from opacity — and that the failure to regulate them has directly endangered children both inside the UK and across the Commonwealth.

Institutional Failures Surrounding Victims: The Boies–Giuffre Network The Antigua filings do not accuse David Boies of personally harming Virginia Giuffre or any other survivor. Rather, they raise serious institutional questions about how powerful legal, media, and financial networks associated with Boies shaped the environments in which survivors were treated, represented, and protected. For more than a decade, Boies and his affiliated law firms played key roles in litigation, settlements, and public narratives surrounding high-profile survivors, including Giuffre. The filings argue that these networks — through strategy, influence, and control of legal narratives — may have contributed to conditions of risk, retraumatization, and destabilization for victims who were already vulnerable. The Antigua claim does not assert direct violence. Instead, it highlights a pattern of institutional decision-making in which legal strategies, media framing, and settlement structures created environments that may have compromised survivor safety, obstructed transparency, or suppressed critical information. These filings call for an independent international review into how survivor testimony was handled, how legal narratives were shaped, and whether the systems surrounding those survivors provided adequate safeguarding — particularly in cases where victims faced threats, instability, or lack of meaningful protection. In this sense, the Antigua case positions the issue not as an accusation of individual wrongdoing, but as a systemic failure involving interconnected media-lega THIS IS NOW A SAFEGUARDING ISSUE OF COMMONWEALTH SCALE. MPs WHO IGNORE IT WILL BE REMEMBERED BY HISTORY.

Parliament Must Answer — “What Did the UK Know?” Several UK-based broadcasters and intermediaries, including Channel 5 and entities tied to the BBC, now appear in the evidence chain through data, ad-tech, talent management, legal services, and editorial decisions that intersect with the U.S. and Caribbean filings. ALPHA NERO — THE FLASHPOINT The superyacht at the center of the multinational interference campaign targeting Antigua. In June 2025, a U.S. federal judge in SDNY quashed Boies Schiller’s attempt to drag the Government of Antigua into a fabricated “Alpha Nero” narrative — a fishing expedition designed to obscure the cartel’s own exposure. Shockingly, filings show that Alki David himself was named in these Alpha Nero documents as part of an attempt to deflect scrutiny. These actions prove one thing: The cartel is multinational, coordinated, and deeply embedded in the UK’s media ecosystem.

Keir Starmer, Post-Savile Failures & The Media Elite The government of Keir Starmer inherited — and failed to repair — the broken safeguarding culture that followed Operation Yewtree. MPs must now ask: Did Westminster’s relationships with media elites contribute to systemic blind spots in UK child protection? The BBC is currently being sued by Donald Trump. But to “let Trump get away with it” — without addressing the deeper institutional rot — would be a dereliction of duty.

The Collective Default — A Structural Collapse Every defendant served in Antigua — including Paramount Global, Shari Redstone, Boies Schiller, Gloria Allred, Black Cube, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, DoubleVerify, MediaDefender, and more — failed to appear. Not one filed a defence. Not one requested an extension. Not one acknowledged the Court. This is not coincidence. This is syndicated collapse. The Court Clerk confirmed: • Valid cause of action • Proper global service • Zero appearances • Final judgment January 16, 2026