DEATH THREAT OR LIE? JADA PINKETT SMITH ACCUSED OF SAYING A MAN WOULD “CATCH A BULLET” IN EXPLOSIVE NEW LAWSUIT

THE ALLEGED THREAT THAT IGNITED THE FIRESTORM

A newly filed $3 million lawsuit claims JADA PINKETT SMITH threatened longtime WILL SMITH friend BILAAL SALAAM, warning he might “catch a bullet” if he continued sharing her personal information.

According to filings first reported by People and Entertainment Weekly, Salaam says the confrontation happened at a private 2021 birthday event for Will Smith, where Jada allegedly approached him with members of her entourage and issued the threat.

The lawsuit further claims Jada demanded he sign an NDA “or else,” and that an associate followed him to his car, allegedly extending the threat.

THE RETALIATION AFTER THE OSCARS SLAP

The lawsuit claims tensions escalated after the infamous 2022 Oscars slap, when Salaam refused a request to assist with “crisis PR” for the Smith family.

According to the complaint, Jada and unnamed associates then began a retaliation campaign including:

Pressuring media outlets

Calling Salaam a liar

Spreading damaging stories about him

Attempting to silence or discredit him

Salaam says the fallout cost him business opportunities, income, and emotional stability.

THE $3 MILLION LAWSUIT AND WHAT IT CLAIMS

Salaam is suing for $3 million, alleging:

Severe emotional distress

Reputation damage

Loss of work

Physical health deterioration

Fear of continued retaliation

The suit also states he may amend the filing to include Will Smith depending on what emerges during litigation.

Source: Page Six

THE SMITH RESPONSE — TOTAL DENIAL

Jada Pinkett Smith has called the allegations “nonsense” and “completely fabricated,” insisting she never threatened Salaam and never directed anyone to intimidate him.

Her legal team says:

No violent threat occurred

No retaliation campaign existed

No forced NDA took place

The entire encounter is being misrepresented

They argue the lawsuit is an attempt to “extract money through sensational storytelling.”

THE WIDER IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLLYWOOD’S MOST WATCHED COUPLE

If the case proceeds, it could expose:

Internal communications during the Oscars fallout

Behind-the-scenes conflicts inside the Smith inner circle

Attempts to manage or suppress damaging stories

Longstanding loyalty fractures and power dynamics

Even if Jada prevails, legal experts say the allegations alone carry reputational risk — especially with the couple still rebuilding their public image.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The lawsuit paints a picture of threats, intimidation, and damage control, while Jada Pinkett Smith maintains the entire narrative is fabricated.

Either way, the case opens a window into one of Hollywood’s most guarded celebrity ecosystems — and the fallout is only beginning.