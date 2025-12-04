OFFICIAL UPDATED EVIDENCE DROP — DOWNLOAD FILES – SCAN ON ChatGPT Registry-stamped filings, Consolidated Judgment Motion, SWX-810 Whitepaper, and Carbon Compliance Act documents. DOWNLOAD FULL EVIDENCE ZIP (15 MB)

The High Court of Justice, St. John’s, Antigua — where the judgment has already been decided, and will be formally signed on January 16th, 2026.

HOW ONE MAN’S CASE BECAME A $73 TRILLION LIABILITY EVENT

The Untold Story of a 20-Year War Against a 40-Year Criminal Cartel — And the Sovereign Judgment That Could Reshape the Global Order.

What began as a private legal dispute has now evolved into the largest collateralized liability event in modern judicial history. A $10 billion claim — supported by witnesses, whistleblowers, internal documents, and suppressed criminal records — grew into an $810 billion sovereign damages action in the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda, and now carries a $73 trillion exposure footprint through the doctrine of joint and several liability.

Every defendant is in procedural default, as confirmed in the Consolidated Judgment Motion filed before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

THE TRUTH: THIS BEGAN WITH TWO MEN THE CARTEL COULDN’T BREAK

The $73 Trillion liability event did not begin with a corporation, a court, or a legal theory. It began with two men — both targeted by the same criminal cartel, both attacked in different eras and jurisdictions, both refusing to bow.

Alki David spent twenty years fighting a media–legal syndicate that used extortion, fabricated cases, trafficking networks, intimidation, and weaponized litigation to silence victims and protect its power structure.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, was also approached, pressured, undermined, and economically targeted by the same cartel.

What the cartel did not anticipate is that the two men would eventually meet, compare evidence, confirm their attackers were identical, and — together — turn the weapon back on its makers through a sovereign court.

Alki David and Gaston Browne — the two men who broke ground at SwissX Island, marking the beginning of the New Wealth Order.

“They attacked both of us,” David said. “They went after the Prime Minister of a sovereign nation and after me for twenty years. They thought Alpha Nero would tear us apart. Instead — we united.”

Once aligned, their combined evidence pools, whistleblower networks, and sovereign authority cracked open a 40-year enterprise that had previously evaded accountability.