Open Letter to the Prime Minister of Greece

Click the image above to read the Shockya investigation outlining serious allegations raised in sovereign litigation and regulatory inquiries, including matters now reviewed by UK authorities.

A Family Home, A Father’s Legacy, and the Countdown to January 16th

By Ambassador Alkiviades David

Ambassador-at-Large, Green Economy

Government of Antigua & Barbuda

Prime Minister Mitsotakis,

I write to you not only as a diplomat and not only as the principal in a sovereign judicial proceeding of historic scale, but as a son whose family was wronged and whose father's legacy was targeted by a network of criminal actors operating across continents.

My Father: A Legacy Across Greece, Africa, and the World

Andrew David – Babalági of Egbaland, Pioneer of the Coca-Cola and Leventis–David Shipping Empires

My father, Andrew David, was the first European man in history to be honored as Babalági of Egbaland in Nigeria. He was a pioneer of global business, a bridge-builder between continents, and the architect of two major economic dynasties.

He built the Coca-Cola bottling empire of West Africa.

He built the shipping empire that anchored the Leventis–David dynasty.

He built prosperity, unity, and respect across Nigeria, West Africa, and the Mediterranean. He also built our home in Spetses, stone by stone, with his own hands.

This is the man whose legacy was attacked. This is the man whose son writes to you now.

A Home Built With Love, Stolen by Criminal Manipulation

Our family home in Spetses was taken not by Greece, but through the interference of a foreign criminal network now exposed in sovereign proceedings in Antigua & Barbuda.

Greek institutions were misled. Media was manipulated. My family became collateral damage in a global criminal operation.

January 16, 2026 – When the Truth Becomes Sovereign

On this date, the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda will finalize a ruling exposing the individuals and entities responsible for coordinated criminal attacks across multiple jurisdictions, including those that impacted my property and reputation in Greece.

I have cooperated with INTERPOL, the UK National Crime Agency, and other international authorities to ensure the evidence is documented and actionable.

My Respectful Requests to the Hellenic Republic

1. Restoration of my family’s home in Spetses.

A home illegally taken as a result of criminal interference, not Greek intent.

2. Public correction by Greek media outlets that unknowingly repeated fabricated narratives engineered by foreign criminals.

This is not about damages or vengeance. It is about truth, dignity, and restoring what was unjustly taken.

Greece Has Always Been a Nation of Honor

Greece has endured empires, wars, and betrayals, yet always stood for justice, honor, and dignity.

I believe Greece will once again choose honor. I will come to Greece after the January 16th ruling with respect and hope.

With highest respect,



Ambassador Alkiviades David

Ambassador-at-Large, Green Economy

Government of Antigua & Barbuda

Chairman, SwissX Sovereign Wealth Funds