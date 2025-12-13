REAL TALK

67, 200 Child Sex Crimes, Channel 5, NCA / Mi5 / The CPS & Kier Starmer’s Parliament Cover-Up

ByGrady Owen

Dec 13, 2025

Shockya article ranking at top of Google search results
Screenshot showing Shockya reporting indexed at the top of Google search results.

Top of Google. Bottom of Parliament.

As of publication, this article ranks at the top of Google search results for terms relating to child sexual exploitation and Parliament.

It is not hidden. It is not obscure. It is not anonymous.

It is indexed, timestamped, and publicly accessible — carrying documented figures, named institutions, and referenced court records.

And yet, from those with statutory authority to respond — Members of Parliament, relevant committees, and oversight bodies — there has been no on-record engagement.

No clarification.
No rebuttal.
No referral.
No explanation.

This is not an allegation of guilt. It is an observation of absence.

When a matter sits in plain sight — at the top of public search results — silence itself becomes part of the public record.

Visibility has been achieved.
Engagement has not.

The Antigua case that broke the silence
Sovereign proceedings before the High Court of Justice of Antigua & Barbuda — where silence became procedural record

The Case That Refused to Disappear

Filed before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, the Antigua proceedings transformed years of ignored reporting into a preserved judicial record. What institutions declined to address publicly now exists inside sworn filings, service records, and defaults.

This is not commentary. It is procedural history.

Julian Assange — The Hologram That Would Not Be Silenced

Julian Assange hologram 2014
Julian Assange appearing live via hologram in 2014 — speech persisting despite physical containment

In 2014, Assange addressed a live U.S. audience via hologram. It was an early demonstration that information, once published, does not require permission to persist.

That same principle governs the archival record examined below.

Kier Starmer, the CPS, and the Architecture of Silence

The issue is not personal guilt. It is institutional responsibility.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Kier Starmer served as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013 — a period overlapping:

  • The persecution of Julian Assange
  • The posthumous exposure of Jimmy Savile
  • Mounting evidence of institutional child-protection failures
  • Growing scrutiny of media power and prosecutorial discretion

The CPS Era — What Starmer Was Responsible For

As DPP, Starmer did not control police investigations — but he did control prosecutorial thresholds, charging decisions, and institutional posture.

During this period:

  • The CPS declined to prosecute Jimmy Savile while he was alive
  • Post-Savile reviews later acknowledged institutional failure
  • No senior CPS official was criminally charged for those failures
  • Public accountability remained limited and procedural

This is not an accusation. It is the official record.

Julian Assange — Lawfare Without Relief

During the same CPS leadership period, the Assange case hardened into a prolonged legal stalemate.

Multiple independent reviews have since criticised:

  • Excessive prosecutorial persistence
  • Failure to reassess proportionality
  • Institutional defensiveness over transparency

Assange was not convicted during Starmer’s tenure — but the conditions that enabled prolonged legal pressure were maintained.

Broadcast Power: The BBC, Savile, and Silence

The BBC’s role in protecting Savile is now a matter of public record.

What remains unresolved is not what the BBC did — but why prosecutorial and regulatory escalation stalled.

  • No senior BBC executives prosecuted
  • No criminal charges tied to institutional concealment
  • Failures addressed administratively, not judicially

Broadcast institutions apologised. Legal institutions largely closed ranks.

Channel 5, Commercial Media & the Modern Shield

As media consolidation accelerated, accountability fragmented.

Commercial broadcasters — including Channel 5 under Viacom/CBS ownership — became part of a landscape where:

  • Individual offenders were exposed
  • Platform-level responsibility was avoided
  • Ownership structures escaped sustained scrutiny

This is not concealment by conspiracy. It is protection by diffusion.

What Starmer Is Silent About — Now

As Prime Minister, Starmer has not:

  • Called for a platform-level inquiry into historical media ownership
  • Addressed prosecutorial failures beyond prior reviews
  • Reopened institutional accountability for CPS-era decisions

This silence is not illegal. But it is consequential.

Institutions rarely collapse from exposure.
They decay from unexamined silence.

This section documents publicly established roles, timelines, and institutional outcomes. It does not allege personal criminal liability.

Political Silence & Broadcast Power

UK political media coverage
Public-facing political imagery referenced throughout Shockya investigations
BBC Parliament broadcast imagery
Parliamentary broadcast infrastructure repeatedly cited — scrutiny absent

Across more than a decade of reporting, statutory authority existed to inquire. The record shows it was not exercised.

CBS Interactive, LimeWire & MediaDefender — While the Systems Were Live

These images were published contemporaneously — not reconstructed later.

LimeWire archive
LimeWire distribution interface — archived during live operation
MediaDefender archive
MediaDefender enforcement infrastructure — preserved in public reporting
CBS HR archive
Internal-facing documentation surfaced during active operations
CBS Interactive archive
CBS Interactive material — ownership and distribution context
CBSyouSUCK archive
CBSyouSUCK.com — contemporaneous publication, timestamped and cached

Systemic Silence — An Audit of Absence

This is not an allegation. It is an observable pattern.

  • No sustained parliamentary inquiry
  • No platform-level prosecutorial accounting
  • No broadcast ownership examination
  • No unified regulatory explanation
Silence is not neutral.
Silence is a decision.

From Archive to Court File

In Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149, defendants were formally served.

Eighty-four (84) failed to respond.

  • No defences entered
  • No jurisdiction contested
  • No exhibits rebutted

The silence that once buried archives now appears as procedural default.

The 73 Trillion Figure — Exposure, Not Hyperbole

The figure reflects interconnected exposure — market, regulatory, banking, and media — not a cash demand.

When silence enters the court record,
it stops being strategy and becomes evidence.

This article documents archival material and procedural posture only. Readers are encouraged to consult primary sources directly.

By Grady Owen

