ORACLE’S LARRY ELLISON & SON – DAVID ELLISON’S – CHILD PORN – FIXED SPORTS BETTING – PARAMOUNT GLOBAL LEGAL-BLACKMAIL NETWORK – NOW EXPOSED – BY ALKI DAVID

The era of extraction, suppression, and war-by-design ends here. NEO replaces profit without consequence with truth, dignity, and care. The lights are on. The record is open. Love becomes governance.

THE ELLISON SYSTEM

How Larry Ellison Built the Invisible Infrastructure of Power — and How His Son Inherited a Culture Now Exposed

INFRASTRUCTURE, NOT CELEBRITY Larry Ellison did not build power through headlines. He built it through infrastructure. Oracle does not merely sell databases. It underwrites how modern governments, corporations, media companies, and courts store, classify, retrieve, and weaponize information. It sits beneath compliance systems, discovery pipelines, ad-tech analytics, content moderation engines, and state-adjacent IT. “When infrastructure becomes ubiquitous, accountability becomes optional — unless the record intervenes.” This is not conjecture. It is architecture. And architecture shapes outcomes long before journalists, judges, or voters ever see the surface.

FROM FILE-SHARING TO CONTROL SYSTEMS The early peer-to-peer era — LimeWire, Kazaa, Download.com — did not disappear. It evolved. Anti-piracy surveillance tools became brand-safety algorithms. File-monitoring became ad-verification. Copyright enforcement became monetization control. What began as tracking files became tracking people, speech, and economic viability. “The same corporate culture that once controlled prime-time television later controlled the pipes of peer-to-peer.” Oracle did not invent this culture. But its systems made it scalable, defensible, and quiet.

DAVID ELLISON AND INHERITED POWER David Ellison’s rise is often described as generational renewal. But generational change without structural reform does not disrupt systems — it stabilizes them. Paramount Global exists inside a closed ecosystem of shared law firms, ad-tech intermediaries, litigation strategies, and political proximity. Ownership changes, but the pipes remain. This is the same ecosystem that defined FilmOn v. Aereo, FilmOn v. DoubleVerify, and the modern era of litigation-driven media suppression.

MONOPOLY CULTURE Across modern media, the same surnames recur: Redstone. Diller. Iger. Roberts. Murdoch. This is not conspiracy. It is topology. They intersect through boards, shared counsel, acquisitions, litigation strategy, and silence. The culture that emerges is incestuous in the structural sense — closed, self-referential, insulated from consequence. “When scrutiny appears, the response is rarely rebuttal. It is delay.”

THE RECORD THAT BROKE THE SYSTEM What changed was not the behavior of power — it was visibility. Filings in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Proceedings in the UK King’s Bench Division. Defaults. Non-appearances. Indexed reporting. Formal regulatory referrals. At a certain point, silence stops being strategy and becomes posture.

REGULATORY ACTIVATION The Solicitors Regulation Authority has acted. The National Crime Agency is engaged. UK security services and U.S. federal authorities have been formally notified. This does not assert outcomes. It establishes notice. “With regulators now activated, silence itself carries procedural meaning.”

THIS IS NOT REVENGE LARRY This is not about destroying Larry Ellison. It is about ending an era where infrastructure power escapes moral responsibility. It is not about David Ellison personally. It is about whether inherited systems are reformed or merely rebranded.

Your browser does not support the video tag. Prime Minister Gaston Browne — Address on the New Economic Order (NEO), Antigua and Barbuda.