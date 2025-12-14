REAL TALK

ORACLE’S LARRY ELLISON & SON – DAVID ELLISON’S – CHILD PORN – FIXED SPORTS BETTING – PARAMOUNT GLOBAL LEGAL-BLACKMAIL NETWORK – NOW EXPOSED – BY ALKI DAVID

ByGrady Owen

Dec 14, 2025
The era of extraction, suppression, and war-by-design ends here.
NEO replaces profit without consequence with truth, dignity, and care.

The lights are on. The record is open. Love becomes governance.

THE ELLISON SYSTEM

How Larry Ellison Built the Invisible Infrastructure of Power — and How His Son Inherited a Culture Now Exposed

INFRASTRUCTURE, NOT CELEBRITY

Larry Ellison did not build power through headlines. He built it through infrastructure.

Oracle does not merely sell databases. It underwrites how modern governments, corporations, media companies, and courts store, classify, retrieve, and weaponize information. It sits beneath compliance systems, discovery pipelines, ad-tech analytics, content moderation engines, and state-adjacent IT.

“When infrastructure becomes ubiquitous, accountability becomes optional — unless the record intervenes.”

This is not conjecture. It is architecture. And architecture shapes outcomes long before journalists, judges, or voters ever see the surface.

FROM FILE-SHARING TO CONTROL SYSTEMS

The early peer-to-peer era — LimeWire, Kazaa, Download.com — did not disappear. It evolved.

Anti-piracy surveillance tools became brand-safety algorithms. File-monitoring became ad-verification. Copyright enforcement became monetization control.

What began as tracking files became tracking people, speech, and economic viability.

“The same corporate culture that once controlled prime-time television later controlled the pipes of peer-to-peer.”

Oracle did not invent this culture. But its systems made it scalable, defensible, and quiet.

DAVID ELLISON AND INHERITED POWER

David Ellison’s rise is often described as generational renewal. But generational change without structural reform does not disrupt systems — it stabilizes them.

Paramount Global exists inside a closed ecosystem of shared law firms, ad-tech intermediaries, litigation strategies, and political proximity. Ownership changes, but the pipes remain.

This is the same ecosystem that defined FilmOn v. Aereo, FilmOn v. DoubleVerify, and the modern era of litigation-driven media suppression.

MONOPOLY CULTURE

Across modern media, the same surnames recur:

Redstone. Diller. Iger. Roberts. Murdoch.

This is not conspiracy. It is topology.

They intersect through boards, shared counsel, acquisitions, litigation strategy, and silence. The culture that emerges is incestuous in the structural sense — closed, self-referential, insulated from consequence.

“When scrutiny appears, the response is rarely rebuttal. It is delay.”

THE RECORD THAT BROKE THE SYSTEM

What changed was not the behavior of power — it was visibility.

Filings in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Proceedings in the UK King’s Bench Division. Defaults. Non-appearances. Indexed reporting. Formal regulatory referrals.

At a certain point, silence stops being strategy and becomes posture.

REGULATORY ACTIVATION

The Solicitors Regulation Authority has acted. The National Crime Agency is engaged. UK security services and U.S. federal authorities have been formally notified.

This does not assert outcomes. It establishes notice.

“With regulators now activated, silence itself carries procedural meaning.”

THIS IS NOT REVENGE LARRY

This is not about destroying Larry Ellison. It is about ending an era where infrastructure power escapes moral responsibility.

It is not about David Ellison personally. It is about whether inherited systems are reformed or merely rebranded.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne — Address on the New Economic Order (NEO), Antigua and Barbuda.

NEO: THE RESET

NEO was forged out of necessity — not ideology.

Built on ancient principles translated for modern governance, NEO embeds truth, dignity, stewardship, and restraint into architecture itself.

As the countdown to January 16 continues, the moment ahead is not framed as punishment or spectacle, but as transition.

The People’s New Economic Order (NEO) was forged from necessity — in response to systemic failures exposed through court records, defaults, and cross-jurisdictional filings now visible in the public domain.

In that context, the path forward remains open to those prepared to engage constructively with reform. As due process proceeds independently and on the record, leaders with the capacity to shape global systems are encouraged to engage through appropriate institutional channels.

This includes an open invitation to Larry Ellison and David Ellison, should they wish, to engage via diplomatic and sovereign leadership — including Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, whose role has been central to the emergence of NEO.

NEO is not offered as absolution or exclusion, but as alignment — grounded in transparency, stewardship, and responsibility as the countdown reaches its conclusion.

It replaces extraction with accountability. War-profit with transparency. Suppression with light.

“Morality is no longer optional. It is structural.”

NEO CHANGES EVERYTHING

January 16 — St. John’s — 9:00 AM

The record opens. The lights stay on.

