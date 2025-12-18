REAL TALK

Gaston Browne & Maria Bird-Browne: Leadership at a Caribbean Turning Point

ByGrady Owen

Dec 18, 2025
Antigua and Barbuda Emblem

JANUARY 16

Historic Reading in Open Court

Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean
St. John’s, Antigua & Barbuda — 9:00 AM
Live • Public • Global Broadcast Cable & Satellite Worldwide

January 16 — A Day Every Antiguan Should Remember

St. John’s, Antigua & Barbuda — On Thursday, January 16 at 9:00 a.m., something important happens right here at home — at the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean.

This is not a rally. Not a protest. Not a foreign event.

It is a public reading in open court, and it matters because it shows Antigua standing firmly on law, transparency, and confidence.

This is our moment — and it belongs to the people.

Why January 16 Matters to Us

For generations, small countries like ours were told to wait, to stay quiet, or to accept decisions made elsewhere.

January 16 shows something different.

It shows Antigua doing things properly, in the open, under the law — not behind closed doors and not on anyone else’s timetable.

This is how a country earns respect.

What the Prime Minister Is Saying

In the video above, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, introduced by Minister of Housing, Lands and Urban Renewal Maria Bird-Browne, speaks directly about leadership, responsibility, and the future we are building.

If we are open, if we are lawful, and if we do the work properly — Antigua will be taken seriously.

That message is for the world — but it starts with us.

This Is About Law, Not Politics

January 16 is not about party politics.

It is about the court, the process, and doing things the right way.

The reading will happen in open court, under the authority of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, and will be broadcast live worldwide.

Nothing hidden. Nothing rushed. Just record.

Be There — Or Watch Live

Thursday, January 16
9:00 a.m.
Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean — St. John’s

WATCH LIVE ON FILMON TV Global Broadcast • Cable & Satellite

A Final Word for Antiguans

This is not about one person. It is not about headlines.

It is about showing the world — and ourselves — that Antigua stands on law, dignity, and confidence.

January 16 is not noise. It is record.

Invited Global Investment Partners

Invitation to Investment Partners

Antigua and Barbuda welcomes investment partners, financiers, and project developers to be in St. John’s on January 16.

This is an opportunity to engage directly with government and local stakeholders, review shovel-ready projects, and begin discussions grounded in transparency, clarity, and lawful process.

  • Infrastructure & road development
  • Clean energy & biofuel production
  • AI & cloud computing infrastructure
  • Housing, tourism & port development
  • Workforce training & vocational programs

Come see the jurisdiction.
Meet the people.
Start building.

