WHAT THE HIGH COURT CHILD PORN & FIXED SPORT BETTING FILINGS ACTUALLY ALLEGE — AND WHY JAMALE PRINGLE’S RAGE ON TV BACKFIRES — GASSY DREAD NOT HAPPY WITH HIM

By Alki David

Antiguans have been told a simple story on television.

What they have not been told is what is actually written in the court filings now before multiple courts.

And that omission changes everything.

THIS IS NOT AN ALFA NERO CASE — THAT WAS THE DOORWAY

Despite how it has been framed publicly, the filings now before the courts are not limited to a yacht dispute.

The pleadings describe a far broader alleged enterprise involving:

Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle in full attack mode on national television — while court filings naming him and the UPP executive remain unanswered on the record.

child sexual exploitation and distribution networks (as alleged in sworn victim-impact declarations),

(as alleged in sworn victim-impact declarations), fixed sports betting and proceeds laundering ,

, blackmail-driven media manipulation , and

, and a coordinated legal-and-media cartel alleged to have weaponized courts, journalists, and litigation to suppress victims and silence whistleblowers.

These are allegations, not findings — but they are formally pleaded, sworn to, and accepted onto court dockets.

That is the distinction that matters.

Gassy Dread is not happy with Jamale Pringle — and it’s obvious.

The radio host’s tone has shifted from commentary to open frustration as Pringle’s TV blow-ups and reactive politics continue to expose a lack of message discipline inside the UPP. What was meant to project fire now reads as loss of control. In a moment demanding credibility and clarity, Pringle’s rage isn’t landing as leadership — it’s landing as panic. And the microphones aren’t masking it anymore.

WHO IS NAMED IN THE PLEADINGS

According to the filings accepted by the courts, the alleged enterprise is not confined to foreign actors.

The pleadings expressly name political actors in Antigua & Barbuda, including:

Jamale Pringle , Leader of the Opposition, and

, Leader of the Opposition, and the full executive leadership of the United Progressive Party (UPP), pleaded collectively and individually,

as political participants or facilitators in the alleged amplification, coordination, or domestic leverage of foreign lawfare and media narratives against Antigua & Barbuda.

To be precise:

Being named is not guilt .

. No court has made findings .

. No liability has been adjudicated.

But once names appear in accepted pleadings, they are on the judicial record, not in rumor.

THE TV PROBLEM JAMALE PRINGLE NOW HAS

Here is the contradiction Antiguans can see for themselves.

Jamale Pringle has:

gone on national television,

accused others of corruption,

demanded resignations,

and presented himself as standing above the fray.

At the same time:

his own name appears in pleadings alleging systemic criminal enterprises , and

, and he has not answered those pleadings in court.

That matters.

Courts are where allegations are tested.

Television is where narratives are sold.

WHEN POLITICS TURNS INTO NATIONAL RISK

This is no longer just opposition politics.

According to the pleadings, the alleged conduct includes foreign-driven legal and media pressure campaigns that—if true—would:

undermine Antigua’s banking relationships,

damage investor confidence,

expose the country to reputational harm,

and align domestic political actors with external interests hostile to the state.

That is why the court has treated the case as engaging sovereignty and public interest, not as a private squabble.

And that is why the Attorney General has been invited as amicus curiae.

Courts do not do that lightly.

NO FINDINGS — BUT NO DENIALS ON THE RECORD EITHER

Let’s be exact:

No court has ruled that the allegations are true.

No court has ruled that they are false.

No court has exonerated anyone named.

But here is the problem for those shouting the loudest:

They are not answering the allegations in court.

Filed April 2025: The Original Claim Form that placed the dispute on the judicial record and triggered the proceedings now scheduled for January 16.They are answering them on television.

THE CIVIC QUESTION ANTIGUANS ARE NOW ASKING

Opposition is not treason.

Criticism is not betrayal.

That is not how innocence is established.

That is how exposure grows.

But actively amplifying unproven foreign allegations while your own name appears in pleadings alleging systemic wrongdoing raises a serious civic question:

Are you defending the national interest — or damaging it?

That is not a legal judgment.

It is a political one.

And Antiguans are entitled to make it.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Jamale Pringle told the country one story on television.

The court filings tell a much darker, more complex story — one that now includes him and the entire UPP executive by name.

No verdict has been reached.

But the record exists.

And from this point forward, silence in court is no longer neutral.

REAL TALK — HARD BUT SAFE

“Courts test truth. TV tests nerves.”

“Being named isn’t guilt — but ignoring it isn’t innocence.”

“If the allegations are false, the courtroom is open.”

