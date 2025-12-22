Part I — Executive Analyst Summary

This report constitutes a consolidated legal-economic analysis of the New Economic Order (NEO), as anchored through SwissX Legal and associated sovereign proceedings.

NEO is not a political initiative. It is a risk-recalibration event. Once jurisdictionally visible, institutions are compelled to update assumptions, pricing, and conduct automatically.

Core Finding:

NEO enforces compliance through legal visibility, not persuasion or enforcement theatrics.