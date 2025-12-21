Prime Minister Gaston Browne (Antigua and Barbuda), former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema at the NEO Framework Forum in Antigua. Leaders from across regions are coordinating under the People’s New Economic Order to advance governance transparency and risk recalibration.

What began in Antigua and Barbuda on Jan 16th 2026 has now expanded to Kenya and Zambia, forming the backbone of the People’s New Economic Order (NEO) — a governance framework built on law, transparency, and measurable reality.

THE GRAVITY FIELD

Analysts describe the shift underway as the emergence of a Sovereign Gravity Field. Not power over others — but inevitability created by clarity.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne — Leadership & The Future of Antigua and Barbuda Your browser does not support the video tag. **Prime Minister Gaston Browne** delivers a keynote address on leadership and the future of Antigua and Barbuda, outlining strategic vision and governance priorities. This speech was delivered at the recent NEO Forum and highlights key institutional principles and directions shaping socio-economic alignment ahead of January 16 and beyond.

When governance becomes:

visible in law

traceable in decision-making

auditable in finance

correctable without collapse

external systems respond automatically. Risk desks recalibrate. Capital reprices. Mobility normalizes.

Delegates from across Africa and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the Africa–SIDS Forum of NEO in Antigua — coordinating multiregional approaches to governance transparency, economic correction, and lawful systemic alignment.

REPARATIONS — REDEFINED AS CORRECTION

NEO reframes reparations not as a demand, but as a correction. No kneeling. No begging. No humiliation.

We will measure you correctly now.

When value is measured honestly, distortion loses its leverage.

The NEO Headquarters and forum venue in Antigua — the institutional hub where governance data, legal order, and risk recalibration converge following the January 16 baseline reset.

THE VISA QUESTION — AND THE MAY 2026 WINDOW

Analysts tracking sovereign risk and compliance systems increasingly expect U.S. visa processing for Antiguan citizens to normalize by May 2026.

This is not a promise. It is a system expectation. Visa systems update on quarterly cycles — January 16 resets inputs; Q1–Q2 is when normalized outcomes appear.