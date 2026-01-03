B MOVIES CHANNEL – WATCH LIVE TV NOW ONLY ON FILMON

FILMON EXCLUSIVE

B MOVIES CHANNEL

B Movies Channel is not nostalgia — it is access. Exclusive to FilmOn, this channel opens the vault on the world’s largest private FilmOn movie collection, featuring over 28,000 films from more than 60 legendary libraries.

This is cinema without polish or permission. Action, sci-fi, horror, exploitation, cult classics, and midnight-movie chaos — the films studios stopped making but audiences never stopped watching.

Starring Vincent Price — B-Movie Royalty

No name defines classic genre cinema like Vincent Price. Elegant, menacing, and unforgettable, Price elevated B-movies into timeless gothic experiences. His films remain a cornerstone of the FilmOn library — proof that low-budget cinema, in the right hands, becomes permanent.

Alongside Price’s legendary work sits an unmatched archive drawn from iconic catalogs such as Cannon Films, Hemdale, and dozens more — all preserved inside FilmOn’s vault.

No algorithms. No sanitizing. No studio gatekeepers. Just movies — loud, strange, fearless, and unforgettable.

Streaming live • Exclusively from the FilmOn Library