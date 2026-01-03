Watch Exclusive UFO and Alien Shows Only On FilmOn.TV

LIVE NOW: UFOs & Aliens • UFO Chronicles • Alien Arrivals (LIVE) • Classified Encounters • Ancient Aliens: Before History • Hybrid World • Cosmic Signals • Watch Anytime Anywhere on FilmOn.TV

UFOs & Aliens The shows they don’t want you to see. Watch Anytime • Anywhere • LIVE WATCH NOW

They told you it was fiction. They never told you about the footage.



UFOs & Aliens is not late-night speculation or recycled cable television. It is a live, uncensored broadcast of encounters, evidence, and testimony that rarely survives mainstream editing.



From military pilots describing objects that defy known physics, to radar operators tracking impossible movements, to ancient structures that challenge official history, this channel explores what has been seen, recorded, and quietly ignored.



No narration telling you what to think. No tidy conclusions. Just the questions that remain unanswered — and the evidence that refuses to disappear.



If the greatest discovery in human history were real, it would not arrive with permission.



Watch UFOs & Aliens live on FilmOn.TV.