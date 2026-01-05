Media Alert: Prince Andrew Video Surfaces — Exclusive Statement After BBC Ambush

Video Statement: Andrew Windsor Addresses Ongoing Legal Actions

Courtesy of TVMIX, part of the SIN Network

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Embedded above is a recorded address delivered by Andrew Windsor, formerly styled His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

In the statement, Windsor speaks directly to camera in a measured and formal tone, describing the address as a communication of record rather than a media appearance. He references ongoing and prospective legal actions involving media organisations and legal actors, including proceedings before the High Court and matters he states are now subject to investigative and regulatory review.

The address is framed explicitly in legal terms. No questions are taken, no commentary is added, and no editorial interpretation is provided within the video itself. The statement is presented in full and without alteration.

The video is reproduced in its entirety as received.