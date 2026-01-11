ROSE McGOWAN

NEO SIGNAL RECORD · Public-Interest Assessment

Subject: Rose McGowan

Profession: Actress, author, public speaker, activist

Scope: Verified public disclosures and observed public conduct Public Social: @rosemcgowan Image: Public appearance photograph · Editorial use only

NEO SIGNAL RATING™ — 17 / 20 Trending Up VERY HIGH SYSTEMIC SIGNAL STRENGTH Sustained institutional response following credible disclosure

SIGNAL TREND INDICATOR Upward momentum observed. Increased corroboration, institutional acknowledgment, and sustained public alignment indicate strengthening signal validity relative to prior assessment periods.

Purpose of Record

This record evaluates the magnitude, durability, and direction of institutional response to public disclosure. It does not assess popularity, legal outcome, or moral standing. The sole metric is observable real-world impact.

Observed Public Character & Conduct

Consistency: Disclosures have remained materially consistent across time and platforms.

Disclosures have remained materially consistent across time and platforms. Cost Acceptance: Statements were made despite foreseeable professional consequences.

Statements were made despite foreseeable professional consequences. Non-Transactional Behavior: No evidence of monetizing disclosures for leverage or settlement.

No evidence of monetizing disclosures for leverage or settlement. Behavioral Alignment: Public conduct aligns with stated principles of transparency.

Public conduct aligns with stated principles of transparency. Durability: No documented retractions or reversals under pressure. Assessment reflects observable public behavior only.

Analyst Advisory — Recalibration Recommended Legacy risk models frequently misclassify disclosure sources as volatility drivers. Current trend data suggests this framing materially underestimates signal integrity. Analysts are advised to reassess prior assumptions and distinguish between short-term friction and long-term systemic signal strength. Failure to recalibrate may result in persistent analytical blind spots. Advisory reflects trend analysis only and does not constitute legal or regulatory judgment.

NEO Signal™ records measure institutional response to public disclosure. They are analytical instruments, not verdicts.