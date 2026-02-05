Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson, Brett Ratner, Join Jay-Z, Diddy, and Harvey Weinstein in Epstein Files

Clockwise: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Brett Ratner with Jean-Luc Brunell, Brian Warner AKAA Marilyn Manson, Jeffrey Epstein, Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z, Johnny Depp, Lawrence Krauss.

Johnny Depp, and Marilyn Manson, real name Brian Hugh Warner, are joined by pal director Brett Ratner, in the latest batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The DOJ file release appeared online Friday, adding Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson to a long list of names connected to the notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson have a long history together, riddled with oddities. Manson is the godfather to Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose. Both Manson and Depp have been previously accused of horrible acts, including rape.

Depp is not only a an actor, but is deeply involved in the music industry, and owns a private recording studio in West Hollywood used by Marilyn Manson, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Foo Fighters, and many others. Depp is known for his band The Hollywood Vampires, and working on various music projects.

In 2018, Johnny Depp starred in the movie about the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., called ‘City of Lies,’ in which he worked closely with the Notorious B.I.G. estate, which was then still controlled by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his companies.

Soon after, Johnny Depp was also working on a cover album of the Notorious B.I.G. album ‘Ready to Die,’ led by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, with Marilyn Manson, Jay-Z, and several others joining. The album was killed in 2021 when a cease and decist letter was sent to one of the producers, just as the project started to fall apart due to infighting.

Listed in the Epstein files is ‘P Daddy,’ believed to be Diddy (a mix of Puff Daddy and P Diddy as he used to be called) in an email dated January 1, 2013:

Went to p daddy party! Met some interesting ppl , didn't see Elon though((

Interestingly enough, Amber Heard had a relationship with Elon Musk around 2016, shortly after Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp. Musk is also mentioned in the Epstein files.

Infamous publicist Melissa Nathan is also mentioned in the Epstein files. Melissa Nathan was hired by Johnny Depp during the defamation case against Amber Heard, and told Depp, “You know we can bury anyone.”

Epstein Files: Brett Ratner

Johnny Depp is seen with director Brett Ratner in Saudia Arabia in 2022 on New Years. Ratner is also mentioned in the Epstein files. On November 1, 2017, Ratner was accused by six women of sexual assault and harrassment. Ratner was also named in a 1999 sexual assault incident with Russell Simmons.

May 17, 2012, Publicist Peggy Siegal emailed Jeffrey Epstein:

Sitting next to Brett Ratner…he produced Woody's 3 hour documentary that just was shown at Cannes. We are about to see Roman Polanski documentary. Brett says hi and he loves you!

Peggy Siegal had offered to bring Epstein ‘a little baby back for you… or two’ from her trip to Africa in 2009.

Brett Ratner says he “doesn’t really know” his biological father, and considers mob connected Miami businessman Al Malnik his father. Amazingly, Al Malnik declared himself executor of Michael Jackson’s will, and Blanket Jackson’s new father, shortly after Jackson was murdered in 2009. Al Malnik, can be seen in party photos (above) with Brett Ratner, Michael Jackson, and Chris Tucker. Both Tucker and Jackson have previously appeared in the Epstein files.

The Epstein Files: Johnny Depp

February 17, 2016, Lawrence Krauss invited Jeffrey Epstein to the Origins Project Dialogue with Johnny Depp at Arizona State University:

Dear Jeffrey,

Please accept my personal invitation to join us for an Origins Project Dialogue with

actor and author Johnny Depp at ASU Gammage Auditorium on Saturday, March 12,

2016.

February 28, 2014, an un-named person emailed Epstein about meeting Johnny Depp’s ex Vanessa Paradis in NY:

I am calling Tuturrow's agent right now and getting back to you. It's the film Woody plays a pimp. Premiere is Friday, April 11 which is the only date Vanessa Paridso…ex wife of Jonny Depp is available in NYC.

September 6, 2015, Lawrence Krauss emailed Jeffrey Epstein:

so our tickets are bought for 6-14 October.. will you be down =n the island for any of that time? Thanks for everything. =nbsp; Also„ will you come to Singer event oct 16 in phoenix? and =inally.. looks like will be working with Johnny depp on a new =ilm

September 13, 2015, Lawrence Krauss emailed Jeffrey Epstein:

This wed at 830 pm you want to see a screening of black mass - Johnny depp -=hown at BDY/ 68 st. I'll ask for 2 more tickets if u would like to go

Black Mass is the 2015 movie about fugitive Whitey Bulger produced by Rat Pac Dune Entertainment, a company owned by Brett Ratner and billionaire James Packer.

October 5, 2015, Epstein wrote:

depp looks like a waitress

My new boyfriend

August 26, 2018, Lawrence Krauss forwards a portion ASU Investigative Report regarding Johnny Depp, which appears to feature Amber Heard:

Thanks for =orwarding me the content of the investigative report by ASU related to =e and my participation, along with Johnny, at Origins events.

Also featured is a 2011 Cannes Diary presumably by Epstein:

Saturday, May 14 Another 8:30am press screening and Ws blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides." Captain Jack Sparrow is back and this time he's looking for the Fountain of Youth. (Who isn't?)

Jeffrey Epstein, Amber Heard, and Johnny Depp. Excerpts of the Epstein Files, US Department of Justice.

Marilyn Manson’s name resurfaced in the news a few days ago, with a former assistant reviving her lawsuit against him. Judge Steve Cochran cited California Assembly Bill 250, which allows victims more time to file claims. Marilyn Manson has been sued for sexual assault, domestic violence, and psychological abuse.

Clockwise: Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, Jay-Z, Marilyn Manson, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Brett Ratner, Johnny Depp.

Manson has also faced sexual assault allegations from Esmé Bianco and former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. Both women described experiences of manipulation, coercion, and violence, with Bianco alleging that Manson locked her in a room and physically assaulted her, while Wood claimed she was subjected to years of horrific abuse.

Epstein Files: Marilyn Manson

Strangely, Manson’s files have been scrubbed from the DOJ website. Luckily, internet sleuths were able to save the files before they disappeared. In the file, Manson is mentioned in a sexual assault along with Marshal Matthers AKA Eminem, and Diddy.

