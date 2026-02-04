Antigua Files: Jurisdiction, Sovereignty & The Full Procedural Record By Alki David | Shockya.com | February 4, 2026

St. John’s, Antigua & Barbuda — Shockya publishes the consolidated procedural filing now before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149), along with contextual reporting explaining key components of the record, including service, notice, and institutional alignment within the State’s legal voice. The following coverage is grounded in the filed record, the hearing video, linked analyses, and visual evidence to provide transparency on how jurisdiction was presented and why the sovereign posture of the State remains intact.

United Progressive Party — image used for contextual reporting on procedural status.

Full unedited recording of the jurisdiction hearing, published for transparency.

Service on Jamale Pringle — Actual Notice Evidence The consolidated filings include evidence of actual notice given directly to Jamale Pringle via direct electronic communication to his active Instagram account. This evidence was placed on the record in the Supplemental Notice and is relevant to issues of service, notice, and case management. No acknowledgment of service, defence, or jurisdictional challenge has been filed in response to this notice.

The Jurisdictional Issue Whether the sovereign jurisdiction consistently asserted by the Government of Antigua & Barbuda under Prime Minister Gaston Browne — most visibly in the Alpha Nero matter — was fully and accurately carried into domestic proceedings when jurisdiction was challenged in Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149. “The issue is institutional alignment, not judicial conduct.”

Key Excerpts From the Filed Record “Any jurisdictional analysis that fails to engage with the amended pleadings is necessarily incomplete.” “Default and contempt cannot negate jurisdiction.” “The Mixed Record altered the procedural frame that the Court was presented.”

Brian Stuart Young — Financial Context Within the Jurisdiction Brian Stuart Young, a senior executive at Global Bank of Commerce (Antigua), appears within the broader financial and factual context engaged by the pleadings. His presence reflects the effects-based and territorial connections central to the matter’s jurisdictional analysis. This coverage does not imply wrongdoing. It notes that domestic banking leadership forms part of the real economic and institutional landscape relevant to the Court’s consideration of jurisdiction.

Alki David — In Court Claimant Alki David appeared in person, placing the consolidated procedural record before the Court and addressing notice, jurisdiction, and case management. No substantive relief was sought.

Mr. Phillip — Amicus Submissions on Record Mr. Phillip appeared for the Attorney General’s Office in an amicus role. His submissions formed part of the jurisdictional frame presented to the Court.

Justice René Williams — Judicial Independence Maintained Justice René Williams presided over these proceedings with discipline and calm, focusing strictly on the record before the Court. The hearing demonstrated the Court’s commitment to independent adjudication.

Shockya Editorial Note:

This article and linked materials are published in the public interest. Judicial independence is respected. The record speaks for itself.