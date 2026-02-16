In a jaw-dropping twist that’s got the elite sweating bullets, billionaire media mogul and whistleblower Alkiviades “Alki” David – the guy who’s been battling Hollywood’s darkest corners for years – just dropped a bombshell Supplemental Addendum in the UK Court of Appeal. Filed on February 15, 2026, under Appeal No. CA-2025-002562 (David v. Mahim Khan), this move is straight fire, aiming to shove “fresh procedural developments” from Antigua’s explosive Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court case (ANUHCV2025/0149) right into the British justices’ laps.

And folks, if you thought the Epstein saga was buried, think again – this ties directly into wild allegations of Prince Andrew being drugged by a shadowy “Pellicano syndicate,” Michael Jackson-linked trafficking vehicles, and U.S. officials pulling strings in a massive cover-up.

In a trove of over 400 exhibits and evidence is a real time cover up attempt by Rupert Murdoch and Kadeeja Safdar

Dive into the explosive Shockya investigative series uncovering alleged psychiatric abuse, 5150 hold weaponization, and UCLA’s ties to Hollywood power networks involving Dr. Eric Wexler and Dr. Carole Lieberman.

As the scandal surrounding Gloria Allred, Dr. Carole Lieberman, and Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to intensify, shocking new allegations have surfaced involving Danny Kapon Snr, a figure now accused of serving as a “wet worker” assassin for Allred’s alleged syndicate. Kapon’s own family and victims have come forward, claiming that he was not just an enforcer but a hired assassin responsible for carrying out acts of violence and possibly murder under the direction of Allred and her associates.

Zero acknowledgments, defenses, or appearances. Nada. Zilch. And now, registry whispers say case management directions for default judgments are dropping any day – we’re talking imminent liability for a $10 billion reparative smackdown against media cartels, banks, and elite enablers.

David’s invoking the holy grail of UK appeal rules – Ladd v Marshall – to argue this fresh dirt wasn’t around for the lower court’s call, but it’s gold for flipping the script on forum and comity (that’s legalese for “why fight here when Antigua’s got the real juice?”). He’s begging for permission to adduce the evidence, drop concise subs on the procedural posture, and snag any extra directions the court deems fit. As a disabled litigant in person, David’s playing the sympathy card hard, and rightfully so – this man’s been through the wringer, from massive U.S. verdicts (remember that $900M sexual assault hit reduced to $90M?) to his ongoing war against what he calls the “Girardi-Allred syndicate and Pellicano as enforcer.”

The addendum slams home how on February 3, 2026, he filed a Notice of Factual Clarification and Notice of Contempt in Antigua – both court-stamped and ready to roast non-compliant defendants, including big shots connected to his UK mess. Sworn service statements from December 12, 2025, confirm these players were hit hard, but guess what? Zero acknowledgments, defenses, or appearances. Nada. Zilch. And now, registry whispers say case management directions for default judgments are dropping any day – we’re talking imminent liability for a $10 billion reparative smackdown against media cartels, banks, and elite enablers.

But here’s where it gets Shockya-level scandalous: Buried in Antigua’s evidentiary vault are witness statements that could blow the roof off the royal family. Claims hit that Prince Andrew was straight-up drugged by networks tied to convicted Hollywood fixer Anthony Pellicano – the racketeering kingpin who did time for wiretapping and intimidation. This ain’t just tea; it’s alleged as part of a “organized criminal leverage network” overlapping with Jeffrey Epstein’s web, reframing Andrew’s infamous flights and intel leaks (like those UK trade briefings) as drug-fueled manipulation, not mere bad judgment.

And it doesn’t stop there. Filings spill on vehicles linked to Michael Jackson used for trafficking ops, “death squads” via the Mega Group, and named U.S. officials greasing the wheels for cover-ups. A “law-media cartel” allegedly weaponized early tech like LimeWire for surveillance and abuse, with Paramount’s Shari Redstone personally served and now in default mode. Recent X buzz from David himself amps it up: “Antigua’s jurisdiction seized – bench warrants flying, banks trembling!” And let’s not forget Lady Victoria Hervey’s recent TV takedown of Piers Morgan and David Boies – the heat is on, tying right back to these Hollywood pedo ring exposures.

This UK appeal stems from David’s fight against a 2019 California $58M sexual battery verdict in favor of Mahim Khan, now enforcing via freezing orders in the High Court (KB-2025-001991). But with Antigua’s defaults stacking up – including contempt hits on global banks like JPMorgan and political outfits like Antigua’s UPP (United Progressive Party) – David’s positioning this as the ultimate whistleblower revenge tour.

Shockya’s been on this beat: From Jay-Z’s Super Bowl shadows to Kemi Badenoch’s open letters, the Epstein files keep unraveling elites. Will the UK Court bite on David’s addendum and halt the enforcement train? Or is this just more fuel for the global reckoning? Stay tuned – the system’s cracking, and Alki David’s holding the hammer.

