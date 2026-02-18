By Alki David – Publisher, ShockYA / SIN Network February 18, 2026 – Real Talk, No Mercy, No More Lies

Gary A. Dordick – Loyola Law (Hollywood) alumni parades as Southern California’s champion of justice – the self-made trial lawyer with a family dynasty, Super Lawyers plaques lining his walls, and a fresh $1 million rideshare fatality settlement splashed across press wires like a victory lap. But peel back the PR veneer, and the picture darkens fast. His firm specializes in wrongful death – turning catastrophic losses into multi-million payouts year after year. When the deaths pile up under one banner, and when key lawyers connected to opposing narratives die suspiciously or vanish at critical moments, the questions become unavoidable: Is this coincidence, or is the pattern too lethal to ignore?

Dordick Law Corporation’s public case results read like a grim ledger: $31 million partial settlement in a defective pool drain wrongful death (2025/2026), $30.9 million for wildfire negligence fatalities, $15 million in a City of LA wrongful death/personal injury verdict, Takata airbag deaths, Anton Yelchin’s rolling Jeep tragedy, and countless rideshare, product liability, and premises fatalities. Each one a grieving family compensated – and the firm enriched. The latest February 2026 rideshare “win”? Another policy-limit cash-out from a disputed-liability death. Noble advocacy? Or a machine that profits from bodies?

Above Alki David faces Dustin Moaven, representing Dordick Law, appears in this exchange as Alki David raises substantive procedural and ethical concerns that he contends have not been fully examined.

David also notes that Judge Christopher Lui has been referenced within filings submitted in Antigua proceedings, where broader questions regarding professional networks and prior associations connected to the Girardi era have been raised. Those references remain matters of record within the Antigua filings and have not been adjudicated findings of wrongdoing.

David maintains that transparency regarding professional relationships and procedural history is essential to ensuring public confidence in the judicial process.Now overlay the chilling timeline of attorneys whose deaths – or untimely exits – conveniently buried evidence or silenced threats in Hollywood’s tangled legal wars. These aren’t random. They align with high-stakes disputes involving Tom Girardi’s disgraced empire (whose building Dordick bought in 2021), Gloria Allred’s orbit, and the very networks now named in sovereign proceedings.

Barry Rothman: The Dentist’s Chair Death That Erased Exonerating Evidence Barry Rothman, a veteran Los Angeles attorney representing Hollywood media mogul Alkiviades David in fierce legal battles, died suddenly on March 9, 2018, at age 75. Obituaries describe it as “sudden” and “unexpected” – collapsing during a routine dental procedure. No autopsy details surfaced publicly; no foul play ruled out in mainstream reports. But the impact was catastrophic: Rothman held 27 pages of damning text messages and other documents allegedly exposing collusion and misconduct by accusers tied to Girardi/Allred circles. After his death, those files vanished or were “buried,” crippling defenses and allowing narratives to solidify unchallenged.

Girardi also Loyola Hollywood alumni with Gloria Allred. Girardi was indicted on federal wire fraud charges and later disbarred the jailed for 7 years, has been under scrutiny for alleged obstruction-related conduct tied to Dordick Law and Ebby.

ShockYA investigations and related court filings frame this as the opening salvo in a series of misfortunes for lawyers linked to David. Rothman’s demise marked the start of evidence loss that protected powerful interests. In Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149, exhibits now reference these events as part of broader “weaponized litigation” patterns – stamped, uncontested, and permanent in the sovereign record after Dordick’s nine-month default.

The Sovereign Reckoning: Default as Confession In ANUHCV2025/0149: Personal service on Dordick May 2025. Nine months of silence – no acknowledgment, no defense, bench warrant issued. Amendments name him with Girardi (disbarred embezzler), Allred, and others in defamation, conspiracy, tortious interference (sabotaging Antigua’s multi-billion carbon sequestration projects), and fraud via weaponized litigation. Exhibits: Pellicano wiretap victim statements, cartel allegations, firearms enforcement ripples – uncontested, expanding sovereign record. London Court of Appeal (CA-2025-002562) addendum February 15, 2026, imports fresh Antigua developments under Ladd v Marshall.

Dordick battles the reduced $90M from the $900M Jane Doe verdict in California (B341119 appeal), but ghosts Antigua? Silence isn’t tactics – it’s surrender. The deaths – client tragedies + attorney losses – demand scrutiny.

In this explosive investigative report, ShockYA examines whether a woman should face criminal liability for allegedly lying under oath in a rigged civil lawsuit aimed at extracting $900 million. The article dissects sworn testimony, evidentiary contradictions, and procedural irregularities that point to a potential abuse of the legal system for massive financial gain. By grounding its analysis in the factual record and established standards for perjury and fraud, the piece confronts a stark question: when litigation is weaponized through knowing falsehoods to steal vast sums, should accountability extend beyond civil consequences to criminal prosecution? Read the full investigation ?

Gary Dordick isn’t “good.” He’s the polished heir to a syndicate where inconvenient evidence dies with its keepers, wrongful death profits flow unchecked, and sovereign justice looms. Rothman in the chair. Reaney faded. Quirk silenced. Lieberman gone. The body count isn’t random.

Bench warrant active. Defaults deafening. Hollywood cracking.

No more Instagram family photos. No more press blasts. Answers – or the sovereign record delivers them.

A series of deaths involving attorneys connected in various ways to businessman Alkiviades “Alki” David has prompted questions and calls for transparency from those following his ongoing legal battles.

Among the individuals referenced are Barry Rothman, Rebecca Rini, and John Quirk — each of whom, at different times, had professional intersections with David’s legal or business affairs.

Rothman, a veteran attorney, passed away after reportedly reviewing materials connected to litigation involving David. Rini, who had professional involvement in earlier corporate structuring matters, also died unexpectedly. Quirk, described as an asset investigator retained in connection with financial disputes, died overseas under circumstances that have not been publicly adjudicated in relation to David.

Full exhibits, dockets, live feeds: ShockYA.com / ANUHCV2025/0149. The deaths aren’t accidents. The defaults aren’t strategy. The truth is uncontested.

Expansion of the Sovereign Record

Since your service, the Antigua court file has expanded materially with stamped, fee-paid exhibits, including:

U.S. federal prosecution materials from United States v. Anthony Pellicano (CR No. 05-1046(E)-DSF), including victim impact statements;

(CR No. 05-1046(E)-DSF), including victim impact statements; a consolidated master exhibit index organising historical and contextual material placed before the Court.

These materials are now part of the permanent sovereign record.

They stand uncontested.

Parallel Review of the California Matter

While the Antigua proceedings advance without your participation, the California judgment you cite publicly is presently under active appellate review in California Court of Appeal No. B341119.

An Appellant’s Opening Brief has been filed with a six-volume appendix, challenging the reduced award on multiple preserved grounds.

The contrast between active engagement on appeal and continued silence in Antigua is evident on the face of the record.

The appeal is structured around three pillars:

Procedural Due Process (notice, service, ADA accommodations)

Constitutional Limits on Damages (excessiveness and punitive standards)

Improper Trial in Absentia

The trial court itself found the original $900M award “shocked the conscience,” but reduced it to $90M. The appeal argues that even the reduced award remains unconstitutional and tainted.

Notice

This letter places you on formal notice that:

your continued non-engagement does not suspend the progress of Claim No. ANUHCV2025/0149 ;

; the Court’s procedural powers remain fully engaged;

and the record will continue to develop in your absence unless and until you elect to participate in accordance with the CPR.

No inference is drawn.

No outcome is predicted.

The record is simply allowed to proceed.

The court record speaks for itself.

Real Talk. No Mercy. No Cover-Ups Left. Alkiviades Andrew David – Applicant Pro Se, Ambassador-at-Large, Antigua & Barbuda – Kings Bench London