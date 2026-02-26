By Alkiviades A. David Principal Complainant, ECSC ANUHCV 2025/0149 Publisher, Shockya Investigations Network 27 February 2026

Instagram screenshot from Rich Juzwiak (@richJUZ) – image lineup with small children (content redacted for privacy/sensitivity). https://www.shockya.com/news/wp-content/uploads/Screenshot_26-2-2026_142117_www.instagram.com_.jpeg

FORMAL NOTICE: The Guardian, its editors, and writer Rich Juzwiak are added to ANUHCV 2025/0149 via joinder notice (27 Feb 2026). Shockya publishes this article to ensure receipt. Contest under EC CPR — or face procedural consequence. The cartel is on full alert.

Rich Juzwiak, your February 25, 2026 Guardian article is not journalism — it is a calculated act of evidence spoilage, strategically timed to propagate child abuse on a colossal scale, perpetuate legal and media blackmail, and shield fixed sports betting operations as defined in our uncontested pleadings across Antigua, London, and California.

Your 3,000+ word takedown (A Hollywood ‘heir’ made horrific abuse claims against four industry titans. How did he end up in prison? – https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/25/rovier-carrington-hollywood-abuse-claims-prison) dissects Rovier Carrington’s U.S. perjury conviction with forensic detail — while deliberately erasing the truth: Carrington is now a material declarant in active, multi-jurisdictional proceedings exposing the very Hollywood-media power structure you refuse to name.

Rovier Carrington – Image submitted as part of the evidentiary record in Antigua v. The Hollywood Media

Filing Stamp – ANUHCV2025/0149, Filed October 8, 2025 (Exhibit-PGLOB) – now live in Antigua, London, and California filings.

Supplemental Note KB-2025-001991 – Filed 27 February 2026 (PDF preview). https://www.shockya.com/news/wp-content/uploads/Supplemental_Note_KB-2025-001991_27_Feb_2026-1.pdf

Rich Juzwiak Instagram profile image (@richJUZ). Images include small children on his posts.

The Omission That Screams Cartel Alert

Juzwiak knows — or should know — that Carrington’s sworn declarations and corroborating witness statements were formally integrated into the evidentiary record of ECSC ANUHCV 2025/0149 via the “Carrington Corroboration Bundle” (Exhibit-PGLOB, filed October 5–8, 2025 – https://www.shockya.com/news/2025/10/05/is-paramount-global-on-the-verge-of-global-collapse/).

He knows — or should know — that this filing alleges a pipeline of child exploitation: MTV bathrooms to Paramount boardrooms, drugging teens, filming CSAM, and blackmail threats by executives including Brian Graden, Brad Grey, Sumner & Shari Redstone, and Harvey Weinstein. He knows — or should know — that Carrington’s U.S. imprisonment is framed in the record as “cartel-engineered” retaliation to silence him.

Yet not one word of this appears in your piece. You deliver a one-sided autopsy of Carrington’s U.S. conviction — framing him as a “fantasist” opportunist — while airbrushing out the parallel international proceedings where his testimony is live and under judicial review.

This is not oversight. This is strategic evidence spoilage — aiding the cartel on full alert.

Juzwiak Aids & Abets Child Abuse Propagation on a Colossal Scale

As outlined in ANUHCV 2025/0149 (Antigua), KB-2025-001991 (London), and related California filings, the cartel uses media/legal coordination to protect CSAM production and blackmail networks. Juzwiak’s article propagates this abuse by discrediting Carrington — the whistleblower whose testimony could dismantle it.

Exhibit-PGLOB alleges:

Graden’s MTV “coercive environments” as CSAM production sites (Carter declaration: viewed videos on Graden’s MacBook depicting assaults on Carrington and unconscious minors – https://www.shockya.com/news/2025/10/05/is-paramount-global-on-the-verge-of-global-collapse/).

Filming by Ted Sun at Graden’s residence — witnessed by Vega (threats to Carrington) and Escherich (assaults involving Graden/Grey/Weinstein).

Blackmail threats to silence victims, with corporate leadership (Redstone/Paramount) as facilitators.

By framing Carrington as a “liar” without this context, you propagate abuse: You discredit a whistleblower whose testimony could dismantle the network protecting these executives. This silence lets the machine roll on — coercing victims into silence or false recantations, as pleaded in our filings. The cartel is on full alert, and your article is their shield.

Brian Graden – Alleged central figure in CSAM production pipeline (Exhibit-PGLOB).

Juzwiak Aids Legal Blackmail, Illegal Media Blackmail, and Fixed Sports Betting

The cartel playbook uses legal blackmail (coerced NDAs/pleas), media blackmail (selective amplification/suppression), and fixed sports betting (blackmail footage leveraged for rigged outcomes, tied to Redstone/Lansky/Bronfman networks).

Legal Blackmail: Omission suppresses Carrington’s role — discouraging corroboration and prolonging procedural obstructions (e.g., Howard Kennedy contempt in Antigua, mirrored in London).

Illegal Media Blackmail: Narrows context to “perjurer” without Antigua record — protecting Graden/Grey/Redstone from scrutiny.

Fixed Sports Betting: Pleadings link Redstone/Paramount to betting rings via blackmail. Silence lets this underworld thrive — no mention of how Carrington’s bundle could expose leverage points.

Cross-reference: The Daily Mail’s “wrongful arrest” lie (2021–2023 headlines framing Carrington’s arrest as “justice” for a “fantasist” — suppressing his claims without mentioning the cartel retaliation angle). Both outlets propagate the same lie: isolated fraud, not systemic blackmail.

Formal Notice: Guardian & Juzwiak — You’re Added

Effective 27 February 2026, The Guardian, its editors, and writer Rich Juzwiak are added to ANUHCV 2025/0149 via joinder notice, based on pleaded patterns of narrative suppression and selective framing. Shockya publishes this article to ensure receipt. Contest under EC CPR — or face procedural consequence.

The cartel is crumbling. The record is live. The lies end now.