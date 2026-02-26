REAL TALK

The Guardian’s Smear Campaign: Rich Juzwiak Aids Child Abuse Cover-Ups, Legal Blackmail, and Fixed Betting Rings – Exposed and Served

ByAlki David

Feb 26, 2026

By Alkiviades A. David Principal Complainant, ECSC ANUHCV 2025/0149 Publisher, Shockya Investigations Network 27 February 2026

Instagram screenshot from Rich Juzwiak (@richJUZ) – image lineup with small children (content redacted for privacy/sensitivity). https://www.shockya.com/news/wp-content/uploads/Screenshot_26-2-2026_142117_www.instagram.com_.jpeg

FORMAL NOTICE: The Guardian, its editors, and writer Rich Juzwiak are added to ANUHCV 2025/0149 via joinder notice (27 Feb 2026). Shockya publishes this article to ensure receipt. Contest under EC CPR — or face procedural consequence. The cartel is on full alert.

Rich Juzwiak, your February 25, 2026 Guardian article is not journalism — it is a calculated act of evidence spoilage, strategically timed to propagate child abuse on a colossal scale, perpetuate legal and media blackmail, and shield fixed sports betting operations as defined in our uncontested pleadings across Antigua, London, and California.

Your 3,000+ word takedown (A Hollywood ‘heir’ made horrific abuse claims against four industry titans. How did he end up in prison? – https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/25/rovier-carrington-hollywood-abuse-claims-prison) dissects Rovier Carrington’s U.S. perjury conviction with forensic detail — while deliberately erasing the truth: Carrington is now a material declarant in active, multi-jurisdictional proceedings exposing the very Hollywood-media power structure you refuse to name.

Rovier Carrington – Image submitted as part of the evidentiary record in Antigua v. The Hollywood Media

Filing Stamp – ANUHCV2025/0149, Filed October 8, 2025 (Exhibit-PGLOB) – now live in Antigua, London, and California filings.

Supplemental Note KB-2025-001991 – Filed 27 February 2026 (PDF preview). https://www.shockya.com/news/wp-content/uploads/Supplemental_Note_KB-2025-001991_27_Feb_2026-1.pdf

Rich Juzwiak Instagram profile image (@richJUZ). Images include small children on his posts.

Supplemental_Note_KB-2025-001991_27_Feb_2026Download

The Omission That Screams Cartel Alert

Juzwiak knows — or should know — that Carrington’s sworn declarations and corroborating witness statements were formally integrated into the evidentiary record of ECSC ANUHCV 2025/0149 via the “Carrington Corroboration Bundle” (Exhibit-PGLOB, filed October 5–8, 2025 – https://www.shockya.com/news/2025/10/05/is-paramount-global-on-the-verge-of-global-collapse/).

EXHIBIT- PGLOBDownload

He knows — or should know — that this filing alleges a pipeline of child exploitation: MTV bathrooms to Paramount boardrooms, drugging teens, filming CSAM, and blackmail threats by executives including Brian Graden, Brad Grey, Sumner & Shari Redstone, and Harvey Weinstein. He knows — or should know — that Carrington’s U.S. imprisonment is framed in the record as “cartel-engineered” retaliation to silence him.

Yet not one word of this appears in your piece. You deliver a one-sided autopsy of Carrington’s U.S. conviction — framing him as a “fantasist” opportunist — while airbrushing out the parallel international proceedings where his testimony is live and under judicial review.

This is not oversight. This is strategic evidence spoilage — aiding the cartel on full alert.

Juzwiak Aids & Abets Child Abuse Propagation on a Colossal Scale

As outlined in ANUHCV 2025/0149 (Antigua), KB-2025-001991 (London), and related California filings, the cartel uses media/legal coordination to protect CSAM production and blackmail networks. Juzwiak’s article propagates this abuse by discrediting Carrington — the whistleblower whose testimony could dismantle it.

Exhibit-PGLOB alleges:

  • Graden’s MTV “coercive environments” as CSAM production sites (Carter declaration: viewed videos on Graden’s MacBook depicting assaults on Carrington and unconscious minors – https://www.shockya.com/news/2025/10/05/is-paramount-global-on-the-verge-of-global-collapse/).
  • Filming by Ted Sun at Graden’s residence — witnessed by Vega (threats to Carrington) and Escherich (assaults involving Graden/Grey/Weinstein).
  • Blackmail threats to silence victims, with corporate leadership (Redstone/Paramount) as facilitators.

By framing Carrington as a “liar” without this context, you propagate abuse: You discredit a whistleblower whose testimony could dismantle the network protecting these executives. This silence lets the machine roll on — coercing victims into silence or false recantations, as pleaded in our filings. The cartel is on full alert, and your article is their shield.

Brian Graden – Alleged central figure in CSAM production pipeline (Exhibit-PGLOB).

Juzwiak Aids Legal Blackmail, Illegal Media Blackmail, and Fixed Sports Betting

The cartel playbook uses legal blackmail (coerced NDAs/pleas), media blackmail (selective amplification/suppression), and fixed sports betting (blackmail footage leveraged for rigged outcomes, tied to Redstone/Lansky/Bronfman networks).

  • Legal Blackmail: Omission suppresses Carrington’s role — discouraging corroboration and prolonging procedural obstructions (e.g., Howard Kennedy contempt in Antigua, mirrored in London).
  • Illegal Media Blackmail: Narrows context to “perjurer” without Antigua record — protecting Graden/Grey/Redstone from scrutiny.
  • Fixed Sports Betting: Pleadings link Redstone/Paramount to betting rings via blackmail. Silence lets this underworld thrive — no mention of how Carrington’s bundle could expose leverage points.

Cross-reference: The Daily Mail’s “wrongful arrest” lie (2021–2023 headlines framing Carrington’s arrest as “justice” for a “fantasist” — suppressing his claims without mentioning the cartel retaliation angle). Both outlets propagate the same lie: isolated fraud, not systemic blackmail.

Formal Notice: Guardian & Juzwiak — You’re Added

Effective 27 February 2026, The Guardian, its editors, and writer Rich Juzwiak are added to ANUHCV 2025/0149 via joinder notice, based on pleaded patterns of narrative suppression and selective framing. Shockya publishes this article to ensure receipt. Contest under EC CPR — or face procedural consequence.

The cartel is crumbling. The record is live. The lies end now.

By Alki David

Alki David — Publisher, Media Architect, SIN Network Creator - live, direct-to-public communication, media infrastructure, accountability journalism, and independent distribution. Born in Lagos, Nigeria; educated in the United Kingdom and Switzerland; attended the Royal College of Art. Early internet broadcaster — participated in real-time public coverage during the 1997 Mars landing era using experimental online transmission from Beverly Hills. Founder of FilmOn, one of the earliest global internet television networks offering live and on-demand broadcasting outside legacy gatekeepers. Publisher of SHOCKYA — reporting since 2010 on systemic corruption inside the entertainment business and its expansion into law, finance, and regulation. Creator of the SIN Network (ShockYA Integrated Network), a federated media and civic-information infrastructure spanning investigative journalism, live TV, documentary, and court-record reporting. Lived and worked for over 40 years inside global media hubs including Malibu, Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong and Gstaad. Early encounter with Julian Assange during the first Hologram USA operations proved a formative turning point — exposing the realities of lawfare, information suppression, and concentrated media power. Principal complainant and driving force behind what court filings describe as the largest consolidated media–legal accountability action on record, now before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Relocated to Antigua & Barbuda and entered sustained legal, civic, and informational confrontation over media power, safeguarding, and accountability at Commonwealth scale.

