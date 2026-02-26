Subtitle: How a Leading UK Journalist Dismissed Court-Backed Allegations of Systemic Exploitation Tied to Epstein-Style Operations—Preserving Her Anti-Andrew Narrative Amid Multi-Jurisdictional Proceedings

Camilla Tominey, the Daily Telegraph‘s associate editor and GB News host, has spent years building a career on relentless scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s Epstein ties, framing him as an irredeemable liability to the monarchy.

From questioning his Royal Lodge funding in “The five unanswered questions for Prince Andrew” (October 22, 2025) to pondering if his scandals “imperil the monarchy” and whether William and Kate can salvage it, Tominey has amplified every damaging angle. She has credited Queen Camilla’s advocacy for sexual assault victims as influencing decisions against Andrew, suggested his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie might distance themselves due to his “taint,” and hosted biographer Andrew Lownie on The Daily T to argue the disgraced duke should face trial amid Epstein revelations. In podcasts and columns, she has reflected on “institutional failures” enabling Andrew’s behavior, calling the royal institution “not a happy” one in light of his actions.

Yet this same journalist, when privately confronted with court-filed evidence suggesting Andrew was drugged and leveraged in an elite blackmail plot—tied to overlapping networks involving Anthony Pellicano, Jeffrey Epstein, and Hollywood fixers—chose silence. In November 2025 Instagram DMs, Tominey initiated warm contact with whistleblower Alkiviades A. David after his Andrew Gold podcast appearance: “watching you on andrew gold …i identify with everything you said.” David replied appreciatively: “Thank you. Enjoyed the convo!” When he flagged the $10B (escalated to $810B) Antigua sovereign default judgment against a media-legal cartel—alleging CSAM pipelines, illicit sports betting, blackmail, and coercion patterns echoing Epstein’s operations—Tominey engaged briefly before shutting down: “This is not something I can investigate and write a story on right now I’m afraid.” David’s accusations of complicity—”you’re quite pathetic – you recognise what this is about yet you stay quiet – shame on you”—went unaddressed.

This refusal is devastating in context. David’s filings in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ANUHCV2025/0149) and UK High Court (KB-2025-001991) position Prince Andrew as a victim of manipulation by the same “Pellicano syndicate” networks that allegedly drugged targets for leverage. Shockya articles from February 16, 2026, detail Andrew’s alleged drugging in an “elite leverage plot,” with evidence now before the UK Court of Appeal via Antigua records. Earlier pieces claim Virginia Giuffre was murdered and Epstein a “fabrication,” reframing Andrew’s involvement as coerced rather than consensual. David’s pro-Andrew stance—issuing letters of support and exposing media “treasonous” attacks—directly contradicts Tominey’s narrative.

Tominey’s silence enabled The Guardian‘s February 25, 2026, smear by Rich Juzwiak, which dissected Rovier Carrington’s U.S. perjury conviction while omitting his role as a key declarant in these proceedings. Carrington’s Exhibit-PGLOB declarations (October 2025) allege a child exploitation pipeline from MTV/Paramount, corroborated by witnesses including Mercedes Stanley and others—patterns David ties to Epstein overlaps and fixed betting rings. A February 27, 2026, supplemental note in KB-2025-001991 warns of “reputational compression” prejudicing fairness under Article 6 ECHR. David’s Shockya exposé added Juzwiak and The Guardian to ANUHCV2025/0149 via joinder, labeling the article “evidence spoilage.”

Tominey’s pattern extends further. As a royal reporter aware of David’s pro-Andrew advocacy, her refusal preserves an anti-Andrew echo chamber lucrative for her career. Critics, including Substack analyses, accuse her of “spinning” stories to discredit accusers and protect insiders. This selective ethics—amplifying Andrew’s alleged guilt while ignoring evidence of systemic abuse that could exonerate him—constitutes a profound betrayal. Her inaction colludes in narrative suppression, deterring witnesses and skewing multi-jurisdictional justice amid SRA probes into figures like Mark Stephens.

The fallout is catastrophic: Tominey’s credibility implodes as a journalist who weaponizes royal scandals for clicks but shields the very networks allegedly ensnaring Andrew. In a post-Epstein reckoning, her hypocrisy isn’t oversight—it’s enabling predators while assassinating a potential victim. As David’s uncontested pleadings advance and the “cartel” alerts rise, Tominey’s silence may prove her professional undoing. The record is damning; the monarchy—and journalism—deserve better.

The Guardian’s Smear Campaign: Rich Juzwiak Aids Child Abuse Cover-Ups, Legal Blackmail, and Fixed Betting Rings – Exposed and Served

THE COORDINATED MEDIA–LEGAL CARTEL As Pleaded and Presently Uncontested in ECSC ANUHCV 2025/0149 Reissued & Synthesised: 26 February 2026 Prepared for: Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Claim ANUHCV 2025/0149 (Alkiviades A. David v. Named & Joinder Defendants; Government of Antigua & Barbuda Interest) Related Sovereign, Cross-Jurisdictional (e.g., UK KB-2025-001991), and Public-Interest Proceedings

The Coordinated Media–Legal Cartel is a pleaded transnational association-in-fact enterprise uniting elite litigators, media gatekeepers, broadcasters, private fixers, and regulatory influencers. It deploys a repeatable, multi-layered playbook to:

Weaponise civil and criminal-adjacent litigation for extortion, reputation destruction, and financial extraction.

Amplify one-sided narratives through timed media blasts while systematically suppressing exculpatory evidence and counter-witnesses.

Divert settlement proceeds, misappropriate intellectual property (including hologram technology), and exploit victim claims for leverage.

Intimidate, surveil, and silence opponents via kompromat, threats, procedural abuses, and coordinated pressure campaigns.

Shield elite networks from accountability, conceal systemic child exploitation, blackmail, and coercion pipelines (Epstein-style operations), and maintain narrative dominance through captured regulators and legacy media.

Shockya Exclusive: Carrington Exposé & Guardian Smear Ticker

— Select Shockya Article / Document — The Guardian’s Smear Campaign: Rich Juzwiak Aids Child Abuse Cover-Ups, Legal Blackmail, and Fixed Betting Rings – Exposed and Served (Feb 26, 2026) – Includes Joinder & Supplemental Note Preview Rovier Carrington – The Star Witness At International Human Rights Court That Exposes Hollywood’s Hidden Pedophile Ring (Oct 5, 2025) Rovier Carrington | NEO Signal Rating 92/100 — 120-Day Institutional Analysis & Rating (Jan 2, 2026) Declaration of Jeremy Escherich – Details on Rovier Carrington, Brian Graden, Sumner Redstone (PDF Exhibit) Paramount Rocked Again: From Hollywood Abuse Allegations to Global Legal Firestorm – References Carrington Filings All links are direct to shockya.com content (articles, PDFs, exhibits). Viewer discretion advised for sensitive allegations and court-related material. As of February 26, 2026.

This enterprise is documented in the uncontested record of ANUHCV 2025/0149 (filed 17 April 2025), where widespread defaults have admitted the well-pleaded facts under EC CPR Part 12. A $10 billion liability default judgment was entered October 2025, now escalated to hundreds of billions in sovereign/climate/economic damages. Recent activity includes jurisdiction seizure (16 January 2026), contempt notices (3 February 2026), procedural contempt findings against Howard Kennedy (January 2026), and joinder notices against The Guardian, Rich Juzwiak, and Camilla Tominey (27 February 2026) for evidence spoilage and narrative suppression.

Procedural Posture (Uncontested Reality)

Defaults entered against 65+ defendants (Boies, Allred, Girardi, Redstone/Paramount, Branca, McClain, Avenatti, Black Cube, LimeWire, Howard Kennedy, Alex Spiro, Lisa Bloom, The Guardian/Juzwiak/Tominey, et al.).

No defences filed; no successful jurisdictional challenges or set-asides.

Liability admitted; matter advances to damages quantification, structural declarations, asset tracing, contempt enforcement, and cross-jurisdictional recognition (UK KB-2025-001991).

Silence = admission in seized jurisdiction.

Cartel Structure (Integrated Layers & Actors)

A. Litigation & Lawfare Core

Gloria Allred & Lisa Bloom — Claim orchestration, media amplification, restrictive NDAs, client coercion, victim intimidation (ongoing 2025 California Bar probe; Weinstein-era “diabolical” tactics).

— Claim orchestration, media amplification, restrictive NDAs, client coercion, victim intimidation (ongoing 2025 California Bar probe; Weinstein-era “diabolical” tactics). David Boies — Strategic suppression, asset interference (Alpha Nero yacht), elite protection (Epstein/Giuffre/Weinstein echoes).

— Strategic suppression, asset interference (Alpha Nero yacht), elite protection (Epstein/Giuffre/Weinstein echoes). Tom Girardi — Financial diversion engine (convicted fraud/embezzlement, 87-month sentence 2025).

— Financial diversion engine (convicted fraud/embezzlement, 87-month sentence 2025). Alex Spiro — High-profile intimidation & unethical pressure (Weinstein representation, accused of impersonation/threats; Shockya exposures).

— High-profile intimidation & unethical pressure (Weinstein representation, accused of impersonation/threats; Shockya exposures). Howard Kennedy (Mark Stephens) — Procedural obstruction, hologram/IP suppression, procedural contempt in Antigua (January 2026); captured regulatory influence via BBC spokesperson role.

B. Enforcement & Intimidation Arm

Anthony Pellicano — Convicted racketeer blueprint (2008: 78 federal counts, racketeering/wiretapping). Direct encounters: twice visited complainant’s Malibu residence to intimidate/silence (evidentiary bundles).

— Convicted racketeer blueprint (2008: 78 federal counts, racketeering/wiretapping). Direct encounters: twice visited complainant’s Malibu residence to intimidate/silence (evidentiary bundles). Black Cube & associated networks — Surveillance/kompromat operations (Weinstein/Bloom/Boies patterns).

C. Media Amplification & Narrative Control Layer

Shari Redstone / Paramount Global — Monopoly amplification, timed smears, suppression asymmetry.

— Monopoly amplification, timed smears, suppression asymmetry. Piers Morgan — Narrative enforcement, selective scandal framing (Epstein/Maxwell/Andrew).

— Narrative enforcement, selective scandal framing (Epstein/Maxwell/Andrew). Rupert Murdoch — Legacy oversight & regulatory asymmetry.

— Legacy oversight & regulatory asymmetry. Camilla Tominey (Daily Telegraph / GB News) — Royal reporter hypocrisy: relentless anti-Andrew Epstein framing while refusing to engage court-filed evidence of Andrew as drugged/blackmailed victim (Instagram DMs November 2025; silence on $10B–$810B judgment, CSAM pipelines, Pellicano syndicate).

— Royal reporter hypocrisy: relentless anti-Andrew Epstein framing while refusing to engage court-filed evidence of Andrew as drugged/blackmailed victim (Instagram DMs November 2025; silence on $10B–$810B judgment, CSAM pipelines, Pellicano syndicate). The Guardian / Rich Juzwiak — Smear amplification (25 February 2026 article on Rovier Carrington perjury conviction omits his Exhibit-PGLOB declarations exposing MTV/Paramount exploitation pipelines; joinder 27 February 2026 for evidence spoilage).

Central Case Studies & Pattern Precedents

Michael Jackson Estate — IP/hologram trafficking (LimeWire), suppression (Branca/McClain), intimidation/psyops (Pellicano/Allred/Bloom), alleged murder cover-up, entrapment ops (Epstein/Branson ties). Prince Andrew / Epstein Precedent — 2007–2008 NPA (lenient plea, co-conspirator immunity, victim exclusion) as model of elite protection/suppression. Pleaded: Andrew drugged/leveraged in blackmail plot (Pellicano syndicate overlap); Giuffre potentially murdered; evidence before UK Court of Appeal via Antigua records (Shockya 16 February 2026). Rovier Carrington / MTV-Paramount Pipeline — Star witness declarations (October 2025) expose child exploitation/CSAM/fixed betting; wrongful imprisonment as retaliation; Guardian smear (25 February 2026) omits context, prejudicing fairness (KB-2025-001991 ECHR Article 6 note).

Consequences & Next Phase

Uncontested posture exposes the cartel to:

Massive damages (compensatory/punitive/sovereign/climate).

Structural declarations on enterprise operations.

Asset tracing/freezing.

Contempt enforcement (banks, UPP, Howard Kennedy, media joinders).

Cross-jurisdictional recognition & enforcement.

Invitation to Contest: Apply to set aside default and confront the indexed record (including Shockya dossiers, Pellicano encounters, Carrington declarations, Tominey DMs, Guardian joinder). Silence carries consequence.

Scope & Limitation: Confined to pleaded/uncontested record in ANUHCV 2025/0149 (as amended/joined). No criminal conviction asserted beyond this forum.

Filed / Served by: Alkiviades A. David Principal Complainant / Ambassador-at-Large SwissX Island, St. John’s, Antigua & Barbuda

By Alkiviades A. David Principal Complainant, ECSC ANUHCV 2025/0149 Publisher, Shockya Investigations Network 27 February 2026

FORMAL NOTICE: The Guardian, its editors, and writer Rich Juzwiak are added to ANUHCV 2025/0149 via joinder notice (27 Feb 2026). Shockya publishes this article to ensure receipt. Contest under EC CPR — or face procedural consequence. The cartel is on full alert.