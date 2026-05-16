SwissX Island Sargassum Based BioChar Releases State Lab Results And Its Good News For Antigua’s Cannabis Growers

SWISSX ISLAND RELEASES LAB RESULTS FOR ANTIGUA-MADE CARBONIZED SUPERCOMPOST – Order Now At Shirley’s Apothecary – SwissX Island, Antigua St John’s

Antigua’s expanding regenerative agriculture and cannabis cultivation sector has taken another step forward with the release of independent laboratory analysis confirming the nutrient profile and safety characteristics of SwissX Island’s proprietary carbonized supercompost soil amendment.

The material — developed in Antigua using locally recovered organic waste streams and long-cycle fermentation methods — was independently tested by the Department of Analytical Services in Antigua under the direction of Linroy Christian.

According to SwissX Island, the amendment is produced using:

recovered sargassum biomass collected from coastal accumulations near Jumby Bay,

coconut and neem organics,

rescued farm animal manure,

naturally occurring microbial cultures,

and fermentation agents including white vinegar and molasses-based sugar compounds.

The composting process reportedly takes place over approximately six months inside covered bio-reactor fermentation systems operated by SwissX Island in Antigua.

Following the biological fermentation stage, portions of the material are processed through a proprietary biochar pyrolysis oven known as “Gloria,” where sun-hardened compost layers are carbonized under controlled thermal conditions to create what the company describes as a “38% fixed-carbon supercompost” designed for regenerative farming, water retention, microbial habitat support, and long-term soil stabilization.

Laboratory analysis showed:

• Fixed Carbon: 38%

• Organic Matter: 39.92%

• pH: 7.39

• Potassium: 30,000 mg/kg

• Moisture Content: 3.61%

• Nitrate Nitrogen: 278.6 mg/kg

• Phosphate: 56.50 mg/kg

• Salmonella spp.: Absent

• E. coli: <3

The report indicates a near-neutral pH profile and low moisture content, both considered favorable for storage stability and broad agricultural application. The unusually high potassium content may support flowering crops, fruiting systems, drought resilience, and tropical cultivation environments.

SwissX says the amendment has been used experimentally within Antigua’s developing cannabis cultivation ecosystem as well as by community farming initiatives associated with Rastafarian agricultural groups focused on regenerative and organic growing methods.

The company states that the goal is to create a locally sourced Caribbean soil platform capable of:

improving degraded soils,

reducing fertilizer dependence,

retaining water during drought conditions,

and building stable long-term carbon content in tropical agriculture.

SwissX further stated that the material is being developed as a carbon-credit-ready regenerative soil amendment aligned with emerging agricultural carbon markets and sustainable farming incentive programs.

According to the company, qualifying growers may potentially access agricultural reimbursement or cost-share opportunities through certain USDA soil amendment and conservation pathways, subject to local program rules, approvals, and eligibility requirements.

SwissX also announced a retail launch price of EC$75 for a 10 lb bag of its BioChar Active SuperCompost Blend, targeting home growers, regenerative gardeners, specialty crop producers, and small-scale cannabis cultivators throughout the Caribbean region.

The company stated that Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands may benefit from logistical and regional agricultural trade advantages connected to Caribbean shipping routes and sustainability incentive structures associated with Antigua-based production.

SwissX further stated that additional testing is planned, including:

expanded carbon stability analysis,

surface area testing,

heavy metals screening,

cation exchange capacity (CEC),

and carbon-market certification pathways.

The laboratory report was issued by the Department of Analytical Services, Antigua, under Lab ID SWX-2026/01-01.

SWISSX ISLAND RELEASES LAB RESULTS FOR ANTIGUA-MADE CARBONIZED SUPERCOMPOST – Order Now At Shirley’s Apothecary – SwissX Island, Antigua St John’s