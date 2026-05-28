MasterChef Semi‑Finals: Watch the Heat‑Up Kitchen Battle This Weekend on BBC 1 Wales

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May bring a mix of culinary duels, quiz thrills and the latest news. Here’s what to keep an eye on.

For the Foodies: MasterChef Semi‑Finals

At 19:00 BST, MasterChef’s semi‑finals reach the climax. Four chefs battle for a spot in the finals. The tension is palpable, and the dishes feel like emotional storytelling. It’s one of the better options for those who want to see creativity under pressure.

Opinion: The semi‑finals are a reliable showcase of skill and heart. If you’re a fan of culinary arts, this is the episode you can’t miss.

Trivia Buffs: Celebrity Bridge of Lies

From 15:30 to 16:15 BST, Ross Kemp hosts a celebrity special. The Bridge of Lies brings laughter and suspense as stars try to win for charity. It’s still entertaining, especially if you enjoy a mix of humor and competition.

Opinion: The show keeps the audience engaged with its quirky format, making it a solid choice for a light evening.

News Junkies: The One Show

At 18:00 BST, The One Show offers stories that matter, hosted by JB Gill and Lauren Laverne. It’s a reliable source of current affairs and human interest pieces, ideal for those who want to stay informed without a news marathon.

Opinion: The program holds up well as a balanced mix of lighthearted and serious content.

Cooking Fans: Saturday Kitchen Live

From 09:00 to 10:30 BST, Matt Tebbutt hosts a live cooking session with guests. It’s a relaxed, interactive show for those who enjoy watching culinary techniques in real time.

Opinion: The show offers a dependable way to pick up new cooking tips while enjoying a friendly atmosphere.

Real Estate: Homes Under the Hammer

From 10:15 to 11:15 BST, Martin meets a fan in Hampshire and explores auction rules. It’s a light take on property buying.

Opinion: The show stays entertaining and offers a glimpse into the quirky side of auctions.

Early Birds: Breakfast

Starting at 05:00 BST, Breakfast provides news, sport, business and weather. It’s a reliable start to the day for anyone wanting a quick rundown.

Opinion: The show holds up well for morning catch‑up, though it’s more of a briefing than deep analysis.

Bottom line

This weekend’s lineup on BBC 1 Wales offers a balanced mix of drama, news and lighthearted fun. Whether you’re a foodie, trivia enthusiast or just looking for a quick news briefing, there’s something on the schedule that will suit your mood.