Weekend Warzone on CBS Action: The Hardest Hits, The Old‑School Thrillers, and the Unlikely Gems

When Friday night rolls around, the CBS Action lineup throws a punchy mix of nostalgia and fresh adrenaline. Below is a rundown of the most compelling shows, plus a quick guide for different age groups and fan types.

The Six Million Dollar Man – the bionic hero still keeps the action alive

10:00 BST – Episode 21. The classic hero‑in‑a‑silver suit fights a new peril. The campy tone still entertains, and the fight choreography remains a reliable highlight for nostalgia buffs.

Walker, Texas Ranger – Chuck Norris still delivers

08:00 BST – Episode 8. The western martial‑arts hero tackles modern crime. The gritty pacing holds up well for action lovers who appreciate a straightforward hero.

T.J. Hooker – gritty police drama for the weary

09:00 BST – Episode 2. Hooker’s hard‑bitten detective work is still reliable for those who crave a no‑frills crime story.

Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse – sci‑fi with a twist

11:00 BST – Episode 1. The film blends a classic sci‑fi plot with a contemporary disaster vibe. It’s a decent pick for fans of “Back to the Future” vibes.

The Ice Road – survival thriller for the brave

21:00 BST – Episode 1. Liam Neeson leads a rescue mission across frozen terrain. The tension holds up well for viewers who enjoy high‑stakes survival.

Daylight – post‑apocalyptic action for the adrenaline junkie

23:25 BST – Episode 1. Stallone’s hero navigates a flooded New Jersey. The fight scenes remain a reliable draw for action fans.

Armed Response – military thriller for the thrill‑seeker

01:45 BST – Episode 1. Wesley Snipes leads a unit trapped in a high‑tech compound. The tension stays high for those who enjoy military suspense.

Paydirt – crime drama for the noir enthusiast

03:35 BST – Episode 1. Val Kilmer’s character hunts buried cash. The gritty storyline holds up for fans of classic crime.

Monster Hunters – alien adventure for the sci‑fi fan

12:00 BST – Episode 1. The government agency battles alien creatures. It’s a solid pick for those who love 2020s sci‑fi action.

In Harm’s Way – WWII drama for the history buff

14:00 BST – Episode 1. John Wayne leads a naval counter‑offensive. The period drama keeps a respectable pace for those interested in wartime stories.

Triple Cross – espionage thrill for the intrigue lover

17:20 BST – Episode 1. Christopher Plummer’s double agent leads a tense plot. The spy drama stays engaging for mystery seekers.

The Twilight Zone – classic sci‑fi for the nostalgic mind

20:00 BST – Episode 13. The time‑travel story offers a mental twist. The episode is a reliable pick for classic sci‑fi lovers.

The Way of the Gun – crime thriller for the methodical viewer

23:10 BST – Episode 1. Benicio Del Toro leads a high‑stakes kidnapping plot. The thriller holds up well for fans of action‑driven crime.

Born To Raise Hell – action with seagull for the violent crowd

01:40 BST – Episode 1. Steven Seagal leads a rampage. The action remains a reliable draw for those who enjoy hard‑boiled fighting.

Never Let Go – tense thriller for the edge‑seeker

03:30 BST – Episode 1. The story follows a single mother turned vigilante. The tension holds up for viewers who like high‑stakes drama.

Age & Interest Guide

Under 12 – Skip the slap‑stick shows and focus on The Six Million Dollar Man or Walker, Texas Ranger for light‑hearted heroics.

Teenagers – Pick Daylight or Armed Response for adrenaline, or Monster Hunters for sci‑fi.

Adults – Dive into In Harm’s Way, Triple Cross, or Never Let Go for deeper narratives.

Action fans – All listed shows deliver high‑stakes moments.

Sci‑fi lovers – Zodiac and Monster Hunters are the top picks.

History aficionados – In Harm’s Way and Triple Cross provide period depth.

Bottom line: CBS Action’s weekend offers a robust mix of classic heroes, modern thrillers, and sci‑fi adventures. Whether you’re looking for nostalgic action or fresh suspense, the lineup covers the spectrum.