Quest Weekend Watchlist: Salvage, Gold, and Gear – Your Curated Guide

This weekend’s lineup on QUEST offers a mix of restoration dramas, treasure hunts, and mechanical revivals that promise to keep you hooked. Whether you’re a gear‑head, an armchair archaeologist, or just looking for something engaging, there’s something here for everyone.

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – The Highlight

The day starts with a one‑hour deep dive into the world of rare furniture and lighting. Craig tackles a French chair and Jolene wrestles with a 200‑year‑old lantern. It’s meticulous, it’s precise, and it’s still entertaining for anyone who loves seeing old objects brought back to life.

Salvage Hunters – Full Series (3 Episodes)

Following the opener, three consecutive shows feature Drew exploring everything from heritage railway stations to Napoleonic forts and medieval cathedrals. The production quality is solid, and the narrative keeps you curious about what the next find will be. For teens who enjoy adventure and history, this is a reliable pick.

Aussie Gold Hunters – The Southern Craze

Next up, two hours of gold‑panning thrills in Western Australia. The Gold Devils face bushfires and internal conflict, adding a realistic edge to the classic treasure‑hunt formula. If you’re into rugged landscapes and high stakes, the show holds up well.

Outback Opal Hunters – Gemstone Quest

Two more hour slots feature opal hunters battling water floods and building mishaps. The mix of drama and craftsmanship is one of the better options for viewers who appreciate the behind‑the‑scenes of gem‑cutting.

Wheeler Dealers – Car Restoration Reality

The afternoon offers a full day of car restoration. From a 1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer to a 1970 International Scout, each episode is a blend of mechanical challenge and entrepreneurial ambition. If you’re fascinated by automotive history, the show keeps the audience engaged.

Shed And Buried – Mechanical Treasure Hunt

The last hour is split into two 30‑minute segments featuring Henry and Fuzz reviving vintage mechanical gems. The pace is brisk, and the narrative offers a light‑hearted look at restoration. Great for families looking for a short, satisfying watch.

The Repair Shop – Restoration Showcase

Two back‑to‑back episodes focus on restoring a barber’s chair and an Iranian musical instrument. The craftsmanship is detailed, and the team’s interactions bring a human touch to the process. For viewers who enjoy a blend of artistry and history, this show is a reliable pick.

How Do They Do It? – The Science Angle

Four consecutive half‑hour episodes explore the manufacturing of everything from nickel mining to bubble tea. The series is informative and keeps the curiosity alive, especially for younger audiences who enjoy learning about how everyday items are made.

Bottom Line

This weekend on QUEST delivers a well‑balanced mix of restoration, adventure, and science. Whether you’re a gear‑lover, a history buff, or just looking for a light break, there’s a show that fits the bill. Dive in and enjoy the craftsmanship and enthusiasm on screen.