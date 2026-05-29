5* Unpacked: Weekend Must‑Watches for Every Mood

The weekend is a time for unwinding, and 5* has a smorgasbord of shows that cater to every taste. Below you’ll find the standout programmes across genres, a quick opinion on each, and tailored recommendations for different age groups and interests.

Sitcom Spotlight – Friends

From 08:05 to 09:05 BST, the classic sitcom returns in a binge‑style run of the final season. The group’s chemistry remains sharp, and the episodes still hold up well against modern comedy.

Opinion: The humour is a bit dated for younger viewers, but the heart‑warming moments and iconic catch‑phrases keep it relevant.

Reality Reels – Car Pound Cops & Fare Dodgers

10:40‑11:40 BST: Car Pound Cops delivers a gritty look at traffic incidents. 11:40‑12:40 BST: Fare Dodgers offers a deeper dive into fare‑evading tactics.

Opinion: Both shows are solidly factual but could feel a bit repetitive if you’re looking for high‑energy drama.

Drama & Thriller – The Count of Monte Cristo & Inferno

18:20‑20:00 BST: The Count of Monte Cristo gives a sweeping retelling of revenge. 20:00‑22:20 BST: Inferno pulls you into a race against a deadly virus.

Opinion: The period drama is a reliable choice for fans of historical storytelling; the thriller, meanwhile, keeps you glued to the screen.

True Crime & Legal – Making a Serial Killer, Murderer on Ward 4, New: Accused

23:55‑00:55 BST: Making a Serial Killer explores the mind of a serial murderer. 00:00‑01:55 BST: Murderer on Ward 4 recounts a real‑life tragedy. 23:55‑00:45 BST: New: Accused tackles a contentious shooting case.

Opinion: These shows provide gripping narratives but may not be suitable for younger audiences.

Medical Realities – The Surgeon, A&E After Dark, Skin A&E

20:00‑21:00 BST: The Surgeon offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at operating rooms. 21:00‑22:00 BST: A&E After Dark highlights emergency cases. 22:00‑23:55 BST: Skin A&E focuses on dermatological treatments.

Opinion: The realistic depiction of medical drama is compelling, yet some scenes may be intense for the very young.

Recommendations by Age & Interest

Kids & Teens: Friends (light‑hearted moments) and Home and Away for soap‑drama.

Friends (light‑hearted moments) and Home and Away for soap‑drama. Adults: The Count of Monte Cristo for period drama, Inferno for high‑stakes thriller.

The Count of Monte Cristo for period drama, Inferno for high‑stakes thriller. Crime Buffs: Fare Dodgers and Making a Serial Killer for investigative depth.

Fare Dodgers and Making a Serial Killer for investigative depth. Thrill Seekers: Into The Storm and Inferno for adrenaline‑driven plots.

Bottom line: 5* delivers a varied lineup that can keep any viewer engaged. Whether you prefer nostalgic sitcoms, real‑world investigations, or high‑intensity dramas, there’s something on the schedule that will satisfy.