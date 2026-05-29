5* Unpacked: Weekend Must‑Watches for Every Mood
The weekend is a time for unwinding, and 5* has a smorgasbord of shows that cater to every taste. Below you’ll find the standout programmes across genres, a quick opinion on each, and tailored recommendations for different age groups and interests.
Sitcom Spotlight – Friends
From 08:05 to 09:05 BST, the classic sitcom returns in a binge‑style run of the final season. The group’s chemistry remains sharp, and the episodes still hold up well against modern comedy.
Opinion: The humour is a bit dated for younger viewers, but the heart‑warming moments and iconic catch‑phrases keep it relevant.
Reality Reels – Car Pound Cops & Fare Dodgers
10:40‑11:40 BST: Car Pound Cops delivers a gritty look at traffic incidents. 11:40‑12:40 BST: Fare Dodgers offers a deeper dive into fare‑evading tactics.
Opinion: Both shows are solidly factual but could feel a bit repetitive if you’re looking for high‑energy drama.
Drama & Thriller – The Count of Monte Cristo & Inferno
18:20‑20:00 BST: The Count of Monte Cristo gives a sweeping retelling of revenge. 20:00‑22:20 BST: Inferno pulls you into a race against a deadly virus.
Opinion: The period drama is a reliable choice for fans of historical storytelling; the thriller, meanwhile, keeps you glued to the screen.
True Crime & Legal – Making a Serial Killer, Murderer on Ward 4, New: Accused
23:55‑00:55 BST: Making a Serial Killer explores the mind of a serial murderer. 00:00‑01:55 BST: Murderer on Ward 4 recounts a real‑life tragedy. 23:55‑00:45 BST: New: Accused tackles a contentious shooting case.
Opinion: These shows provide gripping narratives but may not be suitable for younger audiences.
Medical Realities – The Surgeon, A&E After Dark, Skin A&E
20:00‑21:00 BST: The Surgeon offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at operating rooms. 21:00‑22:00 BST: A&E After Dark highlights emergency cases. 22:00‑23:55 BST: Skin A&E focuses on dermatological treatments.
Opinion: The realistic depiction of medical drama is compelling, yet some scenes may be intense for the very young.
Recommendations by Age & Interest
- Kids & Teens: Friends (light‑hearted moments) and Home and Away for soap‑drama.
- Adults: The Count of Monte Cristo for period drama, Inferno for high‑stakes thriller.
- Crime Buffs: Fare Dodgers and Making a Serial Killer for investigative depth.
- Thrill Seekers: Into The Storm and Inferno for adrenaline‑driven plots.
Bottom line: 5* delivers a varied lineup that can keep any viewer engaged. Whether you prefer nostalgic sitcoms, real‑world investigations, or high‑intensity dramas, there’s something on the schedule that will satisfy.
Related Content
Looking for more? Explore other programmes and behind‑the‑scenes features on 5*.