Weekend Thrills on Great! Movies

It’s Saturday and Sunday, so the channel is loaded with mystery, thriller and feel‑good news. Below is a quick guide to what to watch, who it’s good for and why you should tune in.

Mystery Marathon

06:30 – 07:50 • Air Rescue – Two fishermen survive at sea, a teenage needle phobic shares a secret before an airlift. A tense, realistic drama that still holds up well.

• Air Rescue – Two fishermen survive at sea, a teenage needle phobic shares a secret before an airlift. A tense, realistic drama that still holds up well. 07:50 – 09:20 • Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed… – Jewel hunts a hidden body while renovating. A sharp mix of home‑renovation and crime; reliable entertainment.

• Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed… – Jewel hunts a hidden body while renovating. A sharp mix of home‑renovation and crime; reliable entertainment. 09:20 – 10:10 • Fixer Upper Mysteries: Concrete… – Another Jewel episode, bones of a missing girl found. One of the better options for those who like a blend of DIY and sleuthing.

Thrilling Suspense

10:10 – 12:00 • Girlfriend Killer – A thriller where a marriage‑proposal artist becomes the target of an obsessed client. Still entertaining for fans of sharp, psychological drama.

• Girlfriend Killer – A thriller where a marriage‑proposal artist becomes the target of an obsessed client. Still entertaining for fans of sharp, psychological drama. 12:00 – 13:00 • Deadliest Switch – Families torn by birth‑switch lies. Holds up well as a tense, emotional thriller.

Classic Crime

13:00 – 18:00 • Murder, She Wrote – Five episodes across the night: “Murder At A Discount”, “Murder In White”, “Northern Explosion”, “Proof In The Pudding” and “Portrait Of Death”. A reliable, beloved series that still feels fresh; the most popular show of the night.

Family & Light‑Hearted

18:00 – 18:50 • Good News on GREAT! – A round‑up of uplifting stories. A calm break from the tense drama.

• Good News on GREAT! – A round‑up of uplifting stories. A calm break from the tense drama. 18:50 – 19:35 • Good News on GREAT! Extra – More good news to keep spirits high.

Nightcap

19:35 – 21:15 • Picture Perfect Lies – A sweet‑sixteen thriller about lies and family. A good choice for mature teens.

• Picture Perfect Lies – A sweet‑sixteen thriller about lies and family. A good choice for mature teens. 21:15 – 23:00 • Pretty Little Stalker – A crime thriller about obsession. Still entertaining if you enjoy dark, character‑driven stories.

Bottom line: The channel offers a full spectrum from high‑stakes mystery to comforting news. Pick a genre that suits your mood and let the stories unfold.

Related Explore other shows on Great! Movies.