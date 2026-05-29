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Weekend Thrills on Great! Movies

ByShockya Team

May 29, 2026

Weekend Thrills on Great! Movies

It’s Saturday and Sunday, so the channel is loaded with mystery, thriller and feel‑good news. Below is a quick guide to what to watch, who it’s good for and why you should tune in.

Mystery Marathon

  • 06:30 – 07:50Air Rescue – Two fishermen survive at sea, a teenage needle phobic shares a secret before an airlift. A tense, realistic drama that still holds up well.
  • 07:50 – 09:20Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed… – Jewel hunts a hidden body while renovating. A sharp mix of home‑renovation and crime; reliable entertainment.
  • 09:20 – 10:10Fixer Upper Mysteries: Concrete… – Another Jewel episode, bones of a missing girl found. One of the better options for those who like a blend of DIY and sleuthing.

Thrilling Suspense

  • 10:10 – 12:00Girlfriend Killer – A thriller where a marriage‑proposal artist becomes the target of an obsessed client. Still entertaining for fans of sharp, psychological drama.
  • 12:00 – 13:00Deadliest Switch – Families torn by birth‑switch lies. Holds up well as a tense, emotional thriller.

Classic Crime

  • 13:00 – 18:00Murder, She Wrote – Five episodes across the night: “Murder At A Discount”, “Murder In White”, “Northern Explosion”, “Proof In The Pudding” and “Portrait Of Death”. A reliable, beloved series that still feels fresh; the most popular show of the night.

Family & Light‑Hearted

  • 18:00 – 18:50Good News on GREAT! – A round‑up of uplifting stories. A calm break from the tense drama.
  • 18:50 – 19:35Good News on GREAT! Extra – More good news to keep spirits high.

Nightcap

  • 19:35 – 21:15Picture Perfect Lies – A sweet‑sixteen thriller about lies and family. A good choice for mature teens.
  • 21:15 – 23:00Pretty Little Stalker – A crime thriller about obsession. Still entertaining if you enjoy dark, character‑driven stories.

Bottom line: The channel offers a full spectrum from high‑stakes mystery to comforting news. Pick a genre that suits your mood and let the stories unfold.

Related

Explore other shows on Great! Movies.

By Shockya Team