BBC Four Weekend Watchlist: Drama, Comedy, and Culture in One Night The weekend lineup on BBC Four offers a mix of sharp investigative drama, nostalgic classics, and insightful documentaries. Below is a rundown of the standout programmes, plus a quick guide on who will enjoy what and why. Drama & Mystery – The Classic Detective Style At 20:15 BST, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates returns with its 60‑year‑old sleuth solving crimes in a retirement home. The show is a reliable favourite for viewers who appreciate character‑driven plots and gentle suspense. My take: it still entertains, offering a cosy blend of wit and heart that stays true to its roots. Thriller – A Refugee Story Following Hetty, the 1¾‑hour Ghost Trail at 21:05 BST dives into the harrowing journey of Syrian refugees. The documentary is one of the better options for those interested in contemporary humanitarian stories, though viewers should be prepared for emotionally intense moments. Celebrity Doc – Joan Collins From 22:45 to 00:25, This Is Joan Collins offers a candid look at the star’s rollercoaster life. The strong language and personal anecdotes make it a compelling watch for fans of drama and real‑life narratives. The program holds up well as a late‑night treat. Comedy & Classic – Light‑Hearted Endings After the drama, the channel switches to comedy with Keeping Up Appearances (00:25–00:55 BST) and Sorry! (00:55–01:25 BST). Both sitcoms give a reliable dose of humour for those who prefer lighter fare before midnight.

Documentary & Culture – From Penguins to Dance For nature lovers, African Penguin (19:00–19:15 BST) delivers a brief but engaging look at penguins invading a South African beach. Moving on, Top Hat (19:15–20:50) brings the glamour of the 1930s musical to life, with classic songs that will still entertain. Later, Poems in Their Place (20:50–21:00) offers a short, poetical exploration of Thomas Hardy’s favourite spots. In the classic arts slot, Michael Palin and the Mystery of Hammershoi (21:00–22:00) provides a relaxed travel documentary, followed by The Magic of Dance (22:00–23:00) featuring Margot Fonteyn’s love of dance. The night caps with Dance Rebels (23:00–00:30), a documentary on the pioneers of modern dance. This one is a solid option for viewers who appreciate daring artistic stories. Late‑Night & Post‑Weekend If you’re still awake after midnight, How to Write a Mills and Boon (02:20–03:20 BST) offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at romance publishing. It’s a good pick for late‑night readers who enjoy literary behind‑the‑scenes content. Who Should Watch What? Adults & Drama Lovers: Start with Hetty Wainthropp and Ghost Trail for character depth and real‑world stakes.

Start with Hetty Wainthropp and Ghost Trail for character depth and real‑world stakes. Comedy Fans: Keep Up Appearances and Sorry! are perfect for a light unwind after the drama.

Keep Up Appearances and Sorry! are perfect for a light unwind after the drama. Culture Enthusiasts: Top Hat, The Magic of Dance, and Dance Rebels provide a rich artistic experience.

Top Hat, The Magic of Dance, and Dance Rebels provide a rich artistic experience. Nature & Short Documentaries: African Penguin offers a quick but lively visual break.

African Penguin offers a quick but lively visual break. Late‑Night Readers: How to Write a Mills and Boon is a gentle finish to the night. Note: The schedule may be subject to change, so double‑check the official listings closer to your viewing time. Bottom Line: BBC Four’s weekend mix delivers a little something for everyone, from investigative drama to stylish musical cinema. Pick your genre, pick your time, and enjoy a night of varied, quality television.