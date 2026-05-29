Weekend Warzone: CBS Action’s Must‑Watch Lineup

Programme time: 13:00

Ready to turn your Saturday and Sunday into a binge‑worthy action marathon? CBS Action is packing a catalogue that spans classic heroics, gritty crime dramas and mind‑bending science fiction. Below you’ll find the genre‑heavy hits, age‑appropriate suggestions and a few hidden gems that deserve a second look.

The Six Million Dollar Man – A Retro Hero with Modern Appeal

Steve Austin, bionic body, laser‑armed foes. It’s the kind of 70s nostalgia that still packs a punch. The series’ blend of high‑tech gadgets and moral quandaries feels surprisingly relevant today. If you’re after a nostalgic nod with a dash of modern pacing, this is one of the better options for your Saturday night.

Monster Hunters – Sci‑fi in the Desert

When an alien prison ship crashes, the stakes are set in a dusty California backdrop. The action is swift, the creatures are creepy, and the stakes feel urgent. For families looking for a high‑octane thriller that doesn’t over‑indulge in gore, it’s a solid pick.

In Harm’s Way – WWII Drama with Classic Stars

John Wayne leads a story about redemption and the aftermath of war. The film’s period detail anchors it, but its emotional core feels timeless. For older viewers or history buffs, this is a reliable chapter in WWII cinema.

The Twilight Zone – Mind‑Bending Episodes

Each episode is a bite‑size exploration of the uncanny. The short 30‑minute format means you can dip in without committing to a full series. These standalone tales are one of the better options for a late‑night cerebral twist.

The Way of the Gun – Thrilling Underworld

Benicio Del Toro’s presence adds gravitas to a tense crime‑thriller. The plot’s twists keep the adrenaline high. Those who appreciate a well‑paced narrative with a dark edge will find this a satisfying watch.

T.J. Hooker – Classic Cop Drama

Hooker’s investigations are a solid blend of action and mystery. The episodic format makes it easy to jump in at any point. For lovers of 90s detective shows, it’s a reliable pick.

Bottom Line

With a mix of classic heroes, atmospheric sci‑fi and gripping crime dramas, CBS Action offers something for every taste this weekend. Whether you’re after nostalgia or current thrills, the lineup stands out for its diversity and solid storytelling.