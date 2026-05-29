BBC One Weekend Round‑up: From Kitchen to Rugby – Your Must‑Watch Guide

Looking for something to fill your Saturday and Sunday? Dive into BBC One’s mix of cooking, sport, comedy and drama – all in one place.

Cooking & Lifestyle

Start your weekend with Saturday Kitchen Live at 09:00 – Matt Tebbutt and his crew bring fresh recipes that you can replicate at home. The show’s relaxed vibe still feels reliable for anyone who loves a quick culinary fix.

Next up, Homes Under the Hammer at 11:00 showcases dramatic house‑buying in Staffordshire. The real‑estate drama keeps audiences hooked, though it’s best for adults who enjoy a dose of architectural intrigue.

Sports

The Challenge Cup Final at 13:00 is a rugby showdown that can’t be missed. The high‑energy match offers a one‑of‑the‑better options experience for sports fans and casual viewers alike.

Comedy & Entertainment

At 18:25, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show delivers the laughter you need after a long week. The show’s big‑laugh format holds up well for families, though the jokes may feel a bit dated for younger audiences.

Drama & Mystery

Sunday’s lineup features Casualty at 19:25 – a medical drama that still entertains with its tense storylines. For those who appreciate suspense, the show offers a reliable dose of tension.

Add Shrek 2 at 15:25 for a nostalgic animated break; the film is still entertaining for kids and adults alike.

Film

Wind down on Sunday with The Nice Guys at 21:30 – a comedy‑drama set in 1970s LA that offers a solid mix of humor and mystery. It holds up well for viewers looking for a light‑hearted nightcap.

Bottom Line

BBC One’s weekend lineup offers a well‑rounded mix of cooking, sport, comedy, drama and film. Whether you’re a foodie, a sports fan, a family looking for light entertainment, or someone who enjoys a good mystery, there’s something here to keep you engaged.