GB News Weekend Play‑Book: Your Must‑Watch Lineup for Friday to Sunday

Get a quick guide to GB News’ weekend roster, featuring the flagship breakfast show, breaking news blocks, and late‑night debate. We’ll point out which programmes suit teens, families, and hardcore politics fans, and give a short opinion on each.

Breakfast with Stephen and Anne

It’s Stephen and Anne here. Join us for the weekend breakfast show Britain is turning to. News from around our great country and the world goes live on GB News Breakfast.

Opinion: The show keeps the tone upbeat but can feel a bit formulaic. It’s reliable for a quick news fix at breakfast.

Saturday Morning Live

Join GB News for a fun and friendly look at the news with debates on the topics that really matter to you.

Opinion: The relaxed vibe suits families who want light discussion without too much drama.

The Weekend

A lively look at all the latest live and breaking news for the weekend from around the UK with our network of GB News reporters, plus views and debate from a wide range of perspectives.

Opinion: It’s a solid choice for anyone wanting a broad overview of the week’s headlines.

Nana Akua

Join Nana Akua for a fun and feisty romp through the news. She’ll be getting the inside scoop on the stories that matter to you and will take on the big debates of the day.

Opinion: The spirited style can appeal to younger viewers looking for a more dynamic news delivery.

The Saturday Five

Join our provocative panel to discuss and debate the spikiest stories and craziest controversies of the week.

Opinion: The panel’s bold takes are great for those who like a bit of edge in their politics.

Alex Armstrong Tonight

Join Alex for two hours of lively debate and news‑making interviews. Top guests tackle the big issues of the day with Alex’s fresh take on every story.

Opinion: The format is engaging, though opinion‑heavy segments can feel partisan.

The Late Show Live

Live from Washington DC, Bev Turner and Ben Leo bring you the latest from the US and what it means for Britain.

Opinion: International focus adds depth for viewers interested in global politics.

The Camilla Tominey Show

Join Camilla Tominey for a Sunday morning politics show with personality, live from Westminster.

Opinion: Camilla’s charisma works well for viewers craving a more personable political discussion.

Sunday with Michael Portillo

Join Michael Portillo and guests for a relaxed look at the world of politics, culture and the arts.

Opinion: The laid‑back tone suits families who want a gentle dive into politics and culture.

Free Speech Nation

Where journalism and comedy meet – a round‑up of the most infuriating stories of the moment, including a comedy take on the week.

Opinion: The comedic angle can lighten the mood for those tired of straight‑line news.

Bottom Line

GB News offers a varied weekend lineup, from breakfast buzz to deep‑dive politics. Pick a slot that matches your mood and keep the discussion lively.