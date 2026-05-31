Week Ahead on Really TV: Get Your Fix of Reality, Adventure, and Haunting Mysteries

Monday – 1 June 2026 (Mon)

Mon 1 June 2026 05:00 – 06:00: Celebrity Fantasy Homes – Gaby Roslin takes Shane Lynch on a £1.5 million hunt in Kent. The drama is still entertaining and the budget makes it a reliable reality gem. Recommendation: Teens who love celebrity culture and adults chasing house‑buying ideas will enjoy the mix of glamour and practical advice.

Mon 1 June 2026 06:00 – 07:00: Cruise TV with LoveitBookit – The ultimate cruise guide. A reliable travel showcase for anyone who fantasises about the sea. Recommendation: Older adults and travel‑enthusiasts looking for new destinations.

Mon 1 June 2026 08:00 – 09:00: Salvage Hunters – Drew’s quest for quality finds. Still entertaining for collectors and people who like the thrill of the hunt. Recommendation: Antique lovers and budget‑savvy shoppers.

Mon 1 June 2026 13:00 – 14:00: The Repair Shop – Restoration of old items. Holds up well for anyone who appreciates craftsmanship. Recommendation: Seniors who enjoy classic craftsmanship and adults who want to see hidden value revived.

Mon 1 June 2026 15:00 – 16:00: Antiques Road Trip – The budget‑vs‑profit challenge. One of the better options for viewers who love competition and antiques. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love a good underdog story.

Mon 1 June 2026 16:00 – 17:00: Long Lost Family – Emotional reunion stories. Still entertaining, and a reliable pick for heart‑warming drama fans. Recommendation: Adults and seniors craving human interest.

Mon 1 June 2026 18:00 – 19:00: Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House – Auction drama in Yorkshire. Holds up well for those who enjoy auction suspense. Recommendation: Adults who love auctions and find thrill in negotiation.

Mon 1 June 2026 22:00 – 23:00: Help! My House Is Haunted – Investigation of a 14th‑century hotel. Still entertaining horror for night‑time viewers. Recommendation: Teens and horror fans who enjoy spooky tales.

Tuesday – 2 June 2026 (Tue)

Tue 2 June 2026 05:00 – 06:00: Celebrity Fantasy Homes – Michelle Collins finds a perfect home. Still entertaining for fans of celebrity house‑shopping. Recommendation: Teens intrigued by celebrity lifestyles and adults seeking design inspiration.

Tue 2 June 2026 06:00 – 07:00: Cruise TV with LoveitBookit – Another cruise highlight. Reliable travel content for wanderlust lovers. Recommendation: Older adults and travel‑enthusiasts.

Tue 2 June 2026 07:00 – 08:00: Escape To The Country – Rural property tour. Holds up well for anyone interested in country living. Recommendation: Adults looking to swap city life for a quieter setting.

Tue 2 June 2026 08:00 – 09:00: Salvage Hunters – New business episode. Still entertaining for collectors. Recommendation: Teens and adults who enjoy the hunt for hidden gems.

Tue 2 June 2026 13:00 – 14:00: The Repair Shop – Restoration of diaries and aprons. Reliable craftsmanship showcase. Recommendation: Seniors and adults who love restoration.

Tue 2 June 2026 14:00 – 15:00: Antiques Road Trip – Road trip to Sheffield. Still entertaining for antique lovers. Recommendation: Teens and adults who enjoy travel competition.

Tue 2 June 2026 16:00 – 17:00: Long Lost Family – Search for birth family. Holds up well for emotional drama fans. Recommendation: Adults craving real human stories.

Tue 2 June 2026 18:00 – 19:00: Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House – Auction of celebrity items. Still entertaining for auction lovers. Recommendation: Adults who enjoy the drama of bidding.

Tue 2 June 2026 20:00 – 21:00: Who Do You Think You Are? – Matt Lucas explores ancestry. Holds up well for history buffs. Recommendation: Teens and adults curious about genealogy.

Wednesday – 3 June 2026 (Wed)

Wed 3 June 2026 05:00 – 06:00: Fantasy Homes By The Sea – Surf‑loving family hunting for a coastal property. Still entertaining for beach‑life seekers. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love the beach lifestyle.

Wed 3 June 2026 06:00 – 07:00: Cruise TV with LoveitBookit – Latest cruise deals. Reliable for travel planning. Recommendation: Older adults and travel‑enthusiasts.

Wed 3 June 2026 07:00 – 08:00: Escape To The Country – Rural property showcase. Still entertaining for country‑life fans. Recommendation: Adults wanting a quieter lifestyle.

Wed 3 June 2026 08:00 – 09:00: Salvage Hunters – Treasure hunt in Gloucestershire. Holds up well for antique fans. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love hidden treasures.

Wed 3 June 2026 13:00 – 14:00: The Repair Shop – Restoration of old entertainment units. Reliable craftsmanship highlight. Recommendation: Seniors and adults who appreciate old‑time craftsmanship.

Wed 3 June 2026 14:00 – 15:00: Antiques Road Trip – Journey to Brighton. Still entertaining for road‑trip lovers. Recommendation: Teens and adults who enjoy travel and antiques.

Wed 3 June 2026 16:00 – 17:00: Long Lost Family – Search for a lost sister. Holds up well for emotional drama fans. Recommendation: Adults craving heartfelt stories.

Wed 3 June 2026 18:00 – 19:00: Celebrity Help! My House Is Haunted – Alex Best’s haunting. Still entertaining for horror fans. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love ghost stories.

Thursday – 4 June 2026 (Thu)

Thu 4 June 2026 05:00 – 06:00: Fantasy Homes By The Sea – Family hunting for a beachfront home. Still entertaining for beach lovers. Recommendation: Teens and adults with a budget for seaside living.

Thu 4 June 2026 06:00 – 07:00: Cruise TV with LoveitBookit – Cruise highlights. Reliable for travel buffs. Recommendation: Older adults and travel‑enthusiasts.

Thu 4 June 2026 07:00 – 08:00: Escape To The Country – Rural property tour. Holds up well for rural‑life seekers. Recommendation: Adults wanting a quieter setting.

Thu 4 June 2026 08:00 – 09:00: Salvage Hunters – Discovery of a vintage bike. Still entertaining for collectors. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love mid‑century finds.

Thu 4 June 2026 13:00 – 14:00: The Repair Shop – Restoration of a telephone lighter. Reliable for craft lovers. Recommendation: Seniors and adults who enjoy restoration.

Thu 4 June 2026 14:00 – 15:00: Antiques Road Trip – Tour of a West Country coastline. Still entertaining for antique hunters. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love travel and history.

Thu 4 June 2026 16:00 – 17:00: Long Lost Family – Search for a lost child. Holds up well for emotional drama seekers. Recommendation: Adults craving real‑life stories.

Thu 4 June 2026 18:00 – 19:00: New: Death Walker With Nick Groff – Haunted library investigation. Still entertaining for horror fans. Recommendation: Teens and adults who enjoy ghost lore.

Friday – 5 June 2026 (Fri)

Fri 5 June 2026 05:00 – 06:00: Fantasy Homes By The Sea – Family searching for a beachfront property. Holds up well for beach‑life enthusiasts. Recommendation: Teens and adults on the hunt for a seaside home.

Fri 5 June 2026 06:00 – 07:00: Cruise TV with LoveitBookit – Cruise deals. Reliable for travel planning. Recommendation: Older adults and travel‑enthusiasts.

Fri 5 June 2026 07:00 – 08:00: Escape To The Country – Rural property showcase. Still entertaining for rural‑life fans. Recommendation: Adults wanting a quieter lifestyle.

Fri 5 June 2026 08:00 – 09:00: Salvage Hunters – Treasure hunt in Devon. Holds up well for collectors. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love unique finds.

Fri 5 June 2026 13:00 – 14:00: The Repair Shop – Restoration of a sofa. Reliable for craft enthusiasts. Recommendation: Seniors and adults who enjoy restoration.

Fri 5 June 2026 14:00 – 15:00: Antiques Road Trip – Journey to Cornwall. Still entertaining for antique lovers. Recommendation: Teens and adults who like travel competition.

Fri 5 June 2026 16:00 – 17:00: Money For Nothing – Transforming junk into profit. Holds up well for DIY enthusiasts. Recommendation: Adults who love upcycling.

Fri 5 June 2026 18:00 – 19:00: New: 100 Day Dream Home – Building two houses. Still entertaining for construction fans. Recommendation: Teens and adults intrigued by building challenges.

Saturday – 6 June 2026 (Sat)

Sat 6 June 2026 05:00 – 06:00: Fantasy Homes By The Sea – Family searching for a beachfront property. Holds up well for beach‑life fans. Recommendation: Teens and adults looking for coastal living.

Sat 6 June 2026 06:00 – 07:00: Cruise TV with LoveitBookit – Cruise showcase. Reliable for travel buffs. Recommendation: Older adults and travelers.

Sat 6 June 2026 07:00 – 08:00: Escape To The Country – Rural property tour. Still entertaining for rural‑life seekers. Recommendation: Adults wanting a quieter lifestyle.

Sat 6 June 2026 08:00 – 09:00: Salvage Hunters – Treasure hunt in Italy. Holds up well for collectors. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love antique hunts.

Sat 6 June 2026 13:00 – 14:00: The Repair Shop – Restoration of a legal briefcase. Reliable for craft lovers. Recommendation: Seniors and adults who enjoy restoration.

Sat 6 June 2026 14:00 – 15:00: Antiques Road Trip – Journey to Aberdeen. Still entertaining for antique hunters. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love travel competition.

Sat 6 June 2026 16:00 – 17:00: Money For Nothing – Junk to profit. Holds up well for DIY fans. Recommendation: Adults who love upcycling.

Sat 6 June 2026 18:00 – 19:00: New: World’s Bargain Dream Homes – Costa Rica beach homes. Still entertaining for tropical dreamers. Recommendation: Teens and adults wanting a second home abroad.

Sunday – 7 June 2026 (Sun)

Sun 7 June 2026 05:00 – 06:00: Fantasy Homes By The Sea – Family searching for a beach property. Holds up well for beach‑life fans. Recommendation: Teens and adults looking for a coastal home.

Sun 7 June 2026 06:00 – 07:00: Cruise TV with LoveitBookit – Cruise showcase. Reliable for travelers. Recommendation: Older adults and travel lovers.

Sun 7 June 2026 07:00 – 08:00: Escape To The Country – Rural property tour. Still entertaining for rural‑life seekers. Recommendation: Adults craving a quieter lifestyle.

Sun 7 June 2026 08:00 – 09:00: Salvage Hunters – Treasure hunt in Cornwall. Holds up well for collectors. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love unique finds.

Sun 7 June 2026 13:00 – 14:00: The Repair Shop – Restoration of a legal briefcase. Reliable for craft lovers. Recommendation: Seniors and adults who enjoy restoration.

Sun 7 June 2026 14:00 – 15:00: Antiques Road Trip – Journey to Aberdeen. Still entertaining for antique hunters. Recommendation: Teens and adults who love travel competition.

Sun 7 June 2026 16:00 – 17:00: Money For Nothing – Junk to profit. Holds up well for DIY fans. Recommendation: Adults who love upcycling.

Sun 7 June 2026 18:00 – 19:00: New: World’s Bargain Dream Homes – Costa Rica beach homes. Still entertaining for tropical dreamers. Recommendation: Teens and adults wanting a second home abroad.

Bottom Line

Really TV’s lineup this week offers a balanced mix: celebrity real‑estate drama for the younger crowd, antique adventures for collectors, auction suspense for thrill‑seekers, nostalgic restoration for seniors, and spooky investigations for horror lovers. Whether you’re hunting for the next home, the next treasure, or the next ghost story, there’s a show that fits your mood.