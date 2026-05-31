ITV3’s Weekly Highlights: From Classic Emmerdale to Midsomer Murders

ITV3 keeps a balanced mix of drama and mystery throughout the week, offering something for every age group. Below you’ll find the top picks for each day along with tailored recommendations.

Monday 1 June (Mon)

Midsomer Murders – Dark Secrets

Start: 12:30 1 June (Mon) BST

Description: The lives of an eccentric couple come under scrutiny when a council official is killed and Barnaby and Jones must unearth old family secrets to find the killer.

Opinion: Still entertaining, the episode maintains the classic rhythm of Midsomer’s investigative flair.

Recommendation: Adults who enjoy detective thrillers; Kids can watch the earlier episodes for lighter content.

Tuesday 2 June (Tue)

Inspector Morse – Dead on Time

Start: 08:10 2 June (Tue) BST

Description: Morse is haunted by his past when he investigates the apparent suicide of a terminally ill Oxford don.

Opinion: Holds up well, the mystery remains tight and atmospheric.

Recommendation: Mature audiences who appreciate classic British crime dramas.

Wednesday 3 June (Wed)

Vera – Telling Tales

Start: 19:00 3 June (Wed) BST

Description: After a woman takes her own life, evidence comes to light exonerating her for a murder 11 years before.

Opinion: Reliable, the episode delivers a compelling investigation.

Recommendation: Adults who enjoy psychological crime stories.

Thursday 4 June (Thu)

Midsomer Murders – The Oblong Murders

Start: 12:30 4 June (Thu) BST

Description: Barnaby sends Jones undercover to investigate a disappearance linked to a New Age cult.

Opinion: Still entertaining, the plot keeps viewers hooked.

Recommendation: Teens and adults who enjoy intricate plots.

Friday 5 June (Fri)

Doc Martin – Hazardous Exposure

Start: 19:00 5 June (Fri) BST

Description: Louisa tries a fragrant remedy for Martin’s insomnia while the Doc worries about asbestos exposure.

Opinion: Holds up well, the humor balances with subtle drama.

Recommendation: Families looking for light‑hearted medical comedy.

Saturday 6 June (Sat)

Inspector Morse – Greeks Bearing Gifts

Start: 05:00 6 June (Sat) BST

Description: Morse and Lewis face a language barrier while investigating a murder in Oxford’s Greek community.

Opinion: Reliable, the mystery stays engaging.

Recommendation: Adults who enjoy a classic detective atmosphere.

Sunday 7 June (Sun)

Vera – The Crow Trap

Start: 21:00 7 June (Sun) BST

Description: When a woman is murdered in the Northumbrian countryside, Vera is led back to a place from her past.

Opinion: Still entertaining, the episode sharpens the intrigue.

Recommendation: Mature viewers preferring atmospheric crime drama.

Bottom line: This week’s ITV3 lineup delivers a solid blend of investigative drama and family‑friendly comedy. From the classic charm of Midsomer Murders to the tense intrigue of Vera, there’s something that will keep viewers hooked across all ages.