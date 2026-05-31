ITV4’s Action-Packed Week: From Magnum to Moto, Who Can Handle It?

Discover the best of ITV4’s lineup from Monday to Sunday. From classic detective thrillers to high‑speed racing, this review spotlights the most popular shows each day, with personal takes and age‑appropriate recommendations.

Monday 01 Jun 2026

Magnum, P.I. – 06:35 BST – Classic US action drama. Thomas investigates a mysterious case. Still entertaining, the series keeps the detective vibe alive.

Recommended for: Adults 18+, fans of 80s detective shows.

Isle of Man TT Highlights – 11:00 BST – Action from the iconic race. A gripping showcase of endurance. Holds up well for motorsport enthusiasts.

Recommended for: Sports fans, 12+.

Minder – 17:55 BST – Comedy‑drama. Arthur’s misadventures. Reliable laughs for a light‑hearted break.

Recommended for: Teens 13+, families.

BattleBots – 13:35 BST – Robot combat. High‑energy, suitable for tech‑savvy viewers.

Recommended for: 10+, tech lovers.

American Pickers – 19:00 BST – Documentary. Finds hidden treasures. Engaging for history buffs.

Recommended for: 12+.

Tuesday 02 Jun 2026

Magnum, P.I. – 06:35 BST – Classic US action drama. Thomas tackles a new mystery. Still entertaining, the series offers steady intrigue.

Recommended for: Adults 18+, detective fans.

Isle of Man TT Highlights – 11:00 BST – Racing action. Keeps the adrenaline alive for motorsport lovers.

Recommended for: Sports fans, 12+.

Minder – 17:55 BST – Comedy‑drama. Arthur’s shifty antics. Reliable humor for the whole family.

Recommended for: Teens 13+, families.

BattleBots – 13:35 BST – Robot combat. Exciting spectacle for tech enthusiasts.

Recommended for: 10+, tech fans.

American Pickers – 19:00 BST – Documentary. Treasure hunting adventures. Engaging for history lovers.

Recommended for: 12+.

Wednesday 03 Jun 2026

Magnum, P.I. – 06:35 BST – Classic US action drama. Thomas brings a new case to the table. Still entertaining, the series delivers classic detective suspense.

Recommended for: Adults 18+, detective enthusiasts.

Isle of Man TT Highlights – 11:00 BST – Racing action. Keeps the adrenaline alive for motorsport lovers.

Recommended for: Sports fans, 12+.

Minder – 17:55 BST – Comedy‑drama. Arthur’s shifty antics. Reliable humor for the whole family.

Recommended for: Teens 13+, families.

BattleBots – 13:35 BST – Robot combat. Exciting spectacle for tech enthusiasts.

Recommended for: 10+, tech fans.

American Pickers – 19:00 BST – Documentary. Treasure hunting adventures. Engaging for history lovers.

Recommended for: 12+.

Thursday 04 Jun 2026

Magnum, P.I. – 06:35 BST – Classic US action drama. Thomas tackles fresh twists. Still entertaining, the series keeps the detective vibe alive.

Recommended for: Adults 18+, detective lovers.

Isle of Man TT Highlights – 11:00 BST – Racing action. Keeps the adrenaline alive for motorsport lovers.

Recommended for: Sports fans, 12+.

Minder – 17:55 BST – Comedy‑drama. Arthur’s shifty antics. Reliable humor for the whole family.

Recommended for: Teens 13+, families.

BattleBots – 13:35 BST – Robot combat. Exciting spectacle for tech enthusiasts.

Recommended for: 10+, tech fans.

American Pickers – 19:00 BST – Documentary. Treasure hunting adventures. Engaging for history lovers.

Recommended for: 12+.

Friday 05 Jun 2026

Magnum, P.I. – 06:35 BST – Classic US action drama. Thomas tackles the latest case. Still entertaining, the series delivers classic detective suspense.

Recommended for: Adults 18+, detective lovers.

Isle of Man TT Highlights – 11:00 BST – Racing action. Keeps the adrenaline alive for motorsport lovers.

Recommended for: Sports fans, 12+.

Minder – 17:55 BST – Comedy‑drama. Arthur’s shifty antics. Reliable humor for the whole family.

Recommended for: Teens 13+, families.

BattleBots – 13:35 BST – Robot combat. Exciting spectacle for tech enthusiasts.

Recommended for: 10+, tech fans.

American Pickers – 19:00 BST – Documentary. Treasure hunting adventures. Engaging for history lovers.

Recommended for: 12+.

Saturday 06 Jun 2026

Magnum, P.I. – 06:35 BST – Classic US action drama. Thomas tackles the latest case. Still entertaining, the series delivers classic detective suspense.

Recommended for: Adults 18+, detective lovers.

Isle of Man TT Highlights – 11:00 BST – Racing action. Keeps the adrenaline alive for motorsport lovers.

Recommended for: Sports fans, 12+.

Minder – 17:55 BST – Comedy‑drama. Arthur’s shifty antics. Reliable humor for the whole family.

Recommended for: Teens 13+, families.

BattleBots – 13:35 BST – Robot combat. Exciting spectacle for tech enthusiasts.

Recommended for: 10+, tech fans.

American Pickers – 19:00 BST – Documentary. Treasure hunting adventures. Engaging for history lovers.

Recommended for: 12+.

Sunday 07 Jun 2026

Magnum, P.I. – 06:35 BST – Classic US action drama. Thomas tackles the latest case. Still entertaining, the series delivers classic detective suspense.

Recommended for: Adults 18+, detective lovers.

Isle of Man TT Highlights – 11:00 BST – Racing action. Keeps the adrenaline alive for motorsport lovers.

Recommended for: Sports fans, 12+.

Minder – 17:55 BST – Comedy‑drama. Arthur’s shifty antics. Reliable humor for the whole family.

Recommended for: Teens 13+, families.

BattleBots – 13:35 BST – Robot combat. Exciting spectacle for tech enthusiasts.

Recommended for: 10+, tech fans.

American Pickers – 19:00 BST – Documentary. Treasure hunting adventures. Engaging for history lovers.

Recommended for: 12+.