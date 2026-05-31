What’s Hot on U&Dave Next Week: A Week‑Long Guide to Must‑Watch Shows

What’s Hot on U&Dave Next Week

Here’s a rundown of the most popular U&Dave programmes for each day of the week, plus a quick guide on who will enjoy them and why.

Monday 01 June

07:25 – 08:20 Pointless (Quiz) – A clever quiz where contestants try to score the fewest points possible. Ideal for trivia lovers and anyone who enjoys a good brain‑teaser.

Opinion: The show keeps the audience on their toes, offering a reliable dose of wit.

10:20 – 11:20 Rick Stein’s Long Weekends (Food) – Rick explores Bordeaux’s culinary scene. Great for food‑enthusiasts and families looking for cooking inspiration.

Opinion: One of the better options for viewers who want authentic recipes.

12:20 – 13:20 Top Gear (Motoring) – The motoring trio take on a new BMW M3. Perfect for car fans of all ages.

Opinion: Holds up well with its mix of humor and driving challenges.

18:40 – 19:20 Would I Lie To You? (Comedy Panel) – Rob Brydon and the hosts try to spot truth from fiction. Suitable for teens and adults seeking light entertainment.

Opinion: Still entertaining despite the familiar format.

Tuesday 02 June

08:20 – 09:20 Border Force America’s Gatekeepers (Drama) – Border officers uncover smuggled cocaine. Good for viewers who appreciate investigative storytelling.

Opinion: One of the better options for adults interested in real‑world drama.

14:00 – 15:00 The Lakes with Simon Reeve (Travel) – Simon explores the Lake District’s impact on rescue services. Ideal for nature lovers and families.

Opinion: Holds up well with a blend of fact and scenic footage.

15:00 – 16:00 Hairy Bikers’ Best of British (Food) – The Bikers serve up traditional British dishes. Great for food lovers of all ages.

Opinion: Still entertaining, especially for those who enjoy hearty cooking.

22:45 – 23:25 Mock the Week (Comedy Panel) – A satirical review of the week’s events. Suited to adults who enjoy political satire.

Opinion: Holds up well with sharp wit.

Wednesday 03 June

09:20 – 10:20 Rick Stein’s Long Weekends (Food) – A culinary journey in Berlin. Perfect for families who love travel cooking.

Opinion: One of the better options for culinary wanderers.

12:20 – 13:20 Top Gear (Motoring) – A test of the Chevrolet Camaro. Ideal for teen and adult car enthusiasts.

Opinion: Holds up well with its high‑energy presentation.

13:20 – 14:00 Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (Reality) – Bob and Paul attempt to catch tench. Good for viewers who enjoy light‑hearted reality TV.

Opinion: Still entertaining, especially for older audiences who enjoy fishing.

22:45 – 23:25 Mock the Week (Comedy Panel) – A look back at global events. Suitable for adults who appreciate quick satire.

Opinion: Holds up well with its timely jokes.

Thursday 04 June

02:35 – 03:00 Parks and Recreation (Drama) – Leslie tackles a new business plan. Great for viewers who enjoy workplace comedy.

Opinion: Still entertaining with its quirky characters.

12:20 – 13:20 Top Gear (Motoring) – A special test of the Porsche Cayenne. Ideal for car lovers and families.

Opinion: Holds up well with its blend of engineering and humor.

20:00 – 21:00 Have I Got a Bit More News for You (Talk) – A topical discussion with guest comedians. Suitable for adults who enjoy news satire.

Opinion: Still entertaining with a fresh take on current affairs.

22:45 – 23:25 Mock the Week (Comedy Panel) – A special episode with unseen material. Good for fans of the show.

Opinion: Holds up well with its fresh content.

Friday 05 June

07:25 – 08:20 Pointless (Quiz) – Another brilliant episode. Ideal for trivia buffs.

Opinion: Still entertaining, keeping the format fresh.

09:20 – 10:20 Rick Stein’s Long Weekends (Food) – A culinary adventure in Bologna. Great for food lovers and families.

Opinion: One of the better options for those craving authentic Italian cuisine.

12:20 – 13:20 Top Gear (Motoring) – A test of the Mercedes SL. Suitable for teen and adult car enthusiasts.

Opinion: Holds up well with its engineering challenges.

18:40 – 19:20 Would I Lie To You? (Comedy Panel) – A special edition. Good for adults seeking light‑hearted banter.

Opinion: Still entertaining, especially with the guest lineup.

Saturday 06 June

20:00 – 22:40 Clash of the Comics (Comedy) – A wrestling show with top comedians. Perfect for teens and adults who enjoy stand‑up.

Opinion: Holds up well with its comedic twists.

21:00 – 22:00 Have I Got a Bit More News for You (Talk) – A discussion with political guests. Suitable for adults interested in current events.

Opinion: Still entertaining with a balanced tone.

22:45 – 23:25 Mock the Week (Comedy Panel) – A special episode featuring guests. Good for fans of satire.

Opinion: Holds up well with its fresh jokes.

Sunday 07 June

21:00 – 21:40 QI (Quiz) – A lighthearted quiz about animals. Ideal for families and kids who enjoy learning.

Opinion: One of the better options for a relaxed Sunday evening.

23:00 – 00:00 Live at the Apollo (Comedy) – A live stand‑up show with a variety of comedians. Great for adults who enjoy live comedy.

Opinion: Holds up well with its engaging performances.

Bottom Line

U&Dave’s lineup this week balances classic quiz shows, culinary adventures, motoring reviews and sharp comedy panels. Whether you’re a family looking for light entertainment, a foodie seeking new recipes, or a car enthusiast craving the latest tests, the channel’s offerings cater to all tastes. Each programme delivers a reliable dose of fun, inviting viewers to return for more.