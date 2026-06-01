Parliament on the Air: What to Catch on Tuesday 2 June

London, 02 June 2026 – The BBC Parliament channel is packed with live coverage of Parliament’s most pressing debates. Below is the rundown and a quick opinion on what you’ll want to tune into.

Live House of Commons – 12:30–19:30 BST Coverage of the day’s proceedings, including the committee stage of the Armed Forces Bill. Opinion: It’s the heart of the day, offering the broadest insight into policy debates. If you’re looking for the most comprehensive snapshot of Westminster, this is the one to watch.

Live Treasury Committee on Student Loans – 09:45–11:30 BST Discussion of student loan policies and graduate taxation. Opinion: A niche but critical conversation for anyone following education finance. It holds up well for those interested in the fiscal side of higher education.

Live Energy Security & Net Zero Questions – 11:30–12:30 BST Questions to the energy secretary about net zero targets and security. Opinion: The debate is timely but can feel dense. It’s one of the better options for viewers keen on climate policy.

Live House of Lords – 19:30–22:00 BST Coverage of the second reading of the Civil Aviation Bill. Opinion: The Lords offer a different perspective on legislation. It’s reliable for seeing how the upper chamber scrutinises bills.

Welsh First Minister’s Questions – 22:00–22:50 BST Questions to the Welsh first minister Rhun ap Iorwerth. Opinion: Good for those interested in devolved governance. Holds up well for viewers looking beyond London.

Scottish First Minister’s Questions – 22:50–23:20 BST Questions to the Scottish first minister John Swinney. Opinion: Similar to the Welsh session but with a Scottish focus. A solid option for regional politics enthusiasts.

Lords Questions – 23:20–23:55 BST Questions to government ministers in the House of Lords. Opinion: A quick wrap‑up of the day’s key issues. Reliable for a brief recap.

House of Lords Business – 00:05–07:00 BST (03 June) Business in the House of Lords, including the second reading of the Civil Aviation Bill. Opinion: Late‑night coverage that’s useful if you want a full day’s view. Holds up well for late‑night viewers.

Bottom line: The BBC Parliament channel offers a deep dive into UK politics. For the most substantial coverage, stick with the Live House of Commons, and add the other sessions for a balanced overview of policy debates across all chambers.