Tuesday’s Top Picks: Christmas Movies That Will Keep You Warm on Great! Movies Classic

If you’re looking to fill your Tuesday with a touch of holiday cheer, Great! Movies Classic has a line‑up that’s hard to ignore. From heartfelt romances to family‑friendly fare, here’s what to watch.

1. Christmas Comes Home – 06:30 – 08:20

Meggan Kaiser’s “Christmas Comes Home” is a charming tale of rekindled spirit and handmade ornaments. The film offers a solid narrative that stays true to the genre, making it a dependable pick for a cozy evening.

Why we like it

The chemistry between the leads is believable, and the setting provides a warm backdrop. It’s not flashy, but it holds up well as a holiday staple.

2. Christmas At The Greenbrier – 08:20 – 09:15

Years after their last date, widowed Abby and former gridiron star Ben reunite at the Greenbrier. It’s a classic rom‑com that delivers the expected laughs and heart.

Our take

It’s entertaining, though the plot leans on familiar tropes. For those who enjoy a predictable romantic arc, it’s a solid choice.

3. Christmas By Design – 09:15 – 10:10

Rebecca Dalton’s “Christmas By Design” follows NYC fashion designer Charlotte on a holiday journey back home. The premise is light, and the humor lands with a comfortable rhythm.

Opinion

It’s one of the better options in the lineup, offering a mix of style and sentiment that fits the season.

4. Christmas Crush – 10:10 – 11:05

Cindy Sampson’s “Christmas Crush” spins a wish‑upon‑a‑star story that becomes slightly off‑track. It’s a playful narrative that keeps the spirit light.

Our view

It’s reliable entertainment for a quick watch, though it may feel a bit derivative.

5. A Gingerbread Romance – 11:05 – 12:00

With Tia Mowry‑Hardrict, this film turns a gingerbread contest into a love story. The setting is festive, and the romance is sweet.

Thoughts

It stays true to the holiday vibe, offering a pleasant, if predictable, storyline.

6. Miss Christmas – 12:00 – 12:55

Brooke D’Orsay stars in “Miss Christmas”, where a town‑square tree hunt turns into a quest for love. The plot is charming, though not groundbreaking.

Commentary

It’s a one‑off that provides mild warmth but doesn’t linger long after the credits.

7. Christmas with a View – 12:55 – 13:50

Featuring Kaitlyn Leeb, “Christmas with a View” explores a culinary romance that could simmer or boil. The setting is vivid and the story is light.

Our stance

It’s a reliable filler for a relaxed Tuesday night.

8. Good News on GREAT! – 13:50 – 14:00

“Good News on GREAT!” offers uplifting snippets. While not a movie, it can serve as a quick morale boost between longer programs.

9. Teleshopping – 14:00 – 16:30

For those who enjoy retail, teleshopping provides a commercial break. It’s not content‑rich, but it might entertain those looking for a shopping spree.

Bottom line: Great! Movies Classic delivers a solid mix of heartwarming holiday films and light entertainment. Whether you’re in the mood for romance or a quick commercial interlude, the Tuesday schedule offers something reliable for every viewer.