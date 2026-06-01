Tuesday TV on U&Dave: Quizzical Whimsy Meets Motor Mayhem

London’s late evenings receive a fresh dose of entertainment on U&Dave. From midnight mischief to early‑morning shopping, the channel offers a mix of quizzing, motoring, culinary adventures and light‑hearted panel shows that keep viewers on their toes.

Top Gear – 12:20–13:20 BST

Jeremy, James and Richard take the spotlight in a new episode where they dissect the latest models from Bentley, Subaru and French manufacturers. The banter stays true to the show’s legacy, delivering a mix of automotive insight and cheeky humour. It’s a reliable choice for a quick dose of street‑smart auto culture.

Pointless – 07:25–08:20 BST

A quiz that rewards brevity, the latest episode of Pointless challenges contestants to find the fewest possible points. The puzzles feel fresh, and the competitive edge keeps the stakes engaging. A solid pick for those who love brain teasers.

Border Force America’s Gatekeepers – 08:20–09:20 BST

This episode uncovers a staggering $2 million of cocaine hidden in paint and beer. The on‑screen tension is palpable, and the procedural detail offers insight into customs operations. A compelling watch for those who enjoy investigative drama.

Rick Stein’s Long Weekends – 10:20–11:20 BST

Rick explores Reykjavik’s winter cod scene, then returns to Copenhagen for a Danish favourite – fried pork belly with lovage potatoes. The culinary narrative remains sensory and informative. A delightful pick for food lovers.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – 14:20–15:00 BST

Paul and Bob tackle the barbel while musings on death and funerals add a reflective layer. Their banter is lively yet thoughtful, making the show a balanced entertainment choice.

The Lakes with Simon Reeve – 15:00–16:00 BST

Simon examines the environmental impact of the Lake District’s visitors, uncovering strain on rescue resources. The episode offers a sober look at human‑nature interaction that is both informative and engaging.

Hairy Bikers’ Best of British – 16:00–17:00 BST

The Bikers investigate sheep‑derived cuisine, featuring mechoui lamb and a hogget stew. The show blends culinary exploration with cultural history, offering a satisfying experience for food enthusiasts.

QI XL – 22:00–23:00 BST

Sandi Toksvig leads a comedic exploration of nonsense, from netball origins to the world’s worst noise. The comedic value remains high, and the format is a dependable source of light entertainment.

Mock the Week – 23:50–00:30 BST

Dara O Briain and Hugh Dennis review current events with guests, delivering a sharp satirical take. The show remains a reliable comedic staple for viewers seeking topical humor.

Bottom line: U&Dave’s Tuesday schedule offers a broad spectrum of entertainment – from automotive insight to culinary storytelling, from investigative drama to panel comedy. Each programme holds up well for a diverse audience, ensuring that viewers find something that resonates with their interests.