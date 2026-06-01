Tuesday on ITV3: Classic Drama, Mystery & Nostalgia – Pick Your Own Adventure

If you’re hunting for a TV night that feels both familiar and fresh, ITV3’s Tuesday schedule has you covered. From the cerebral corridors of Oxford to the quiet lanes of a Cornish village, the channel delivers a mix of detective thrillers, long‑running soaps, and gentle sitcom humour. Below is a quick guide to the most notable programmes, with a bit of commentary to help you decide what to hit first.

Inspector Morse – 09:10 – 11:25 BST

Dead on Time: Morse is haunted by his past when he investigates the apparent suicide of a terminally ill Oxford don and finds that he has an unexpected connection with the family.

An old‑school detective story that still holds up well thanks to its sharp dialogue and intricate plotting.

Midsomer Murders – 13:35 – 15:35 BST

Echoes of the Dead: When a young woman is found dressed like a bride and drowned in a bath, it triggers a spate of ghoulish wedding‑themed murders – is history repeating itself?

Whether you love the quaint setting or the clever whodunnit, this series offers a reliable blend of mystery and whimsy.

Vera – 20:00 – 22:00 BST

Telling Tales: After a woman takes her own life, evidence comes to light exonerating her for a murder 11 years before. DCI Vera Stanhope investigates.

A gritty, character‑driven detective drama that keeps viewers engaged with its thoughtful storytelling.

Lewis – 22:00 – 23:50 BST

Beyond Good and Evil: A case from 13 years earlier comes back to haunt Lewis when the forensic evidence used against serial killer Graham Lawrie is called into question.

A well‑crafted mystery that balances legal intrigue with human drama.

Classic Emmerdale – 07:05 – 08:05 BST

Jo tells Andy she was never pregnant and the farmer chases his terrified wife to the barn, where he badly injures himself in a fall.

A nostalgic soap that still feels relevant with its grounded storytelling.

Classic Coronation Street – 08:05 – 08:40 BST

Fiz storms across the road to confront John but is forced to apologise when the truth comes out.

A beloved British staple that continues to deliver reliable, slice‑of‑life drama.

Bottom Line: Whether you’re in the mood for a sharp detective story or a comforting village drama, ITV3’s Tuesday schedule offers something for every taste. From the cerebral corridors of Oxford to the quiet lanes of a Cornish village, the channel delivers a mix of detective thrillers, long‑running soaps, and gentle sitcom humour. Pick your favourite and settle in for a night of timeless television.