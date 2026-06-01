Tuesday Treats: Dive Into Castle, Crime, and Good News – Your Guide to Great! Movies’ Lineup

London, 02 Jun 2026 – 00:00 BST. The Great! Movies channel is rolling out a packed Tuesday lineup that blends light‑hearted positivity with sharp‑cut crime thrillers.

Good News on GREAT! (09:06 – 09:11 BST)

A five‑minute burst of optimism that never feels forced. Its brief format keeps you refreshed before the longer dramas begin.

An Aurora Teagarden Mystery: Real Murders (08:10 – 09:06 BST)

Candace Cameron Bure charms in a whodunnit that feels more like a cozy mystery than a tense thriller. The plot has a copycat twist that keeps the suspense alive.

In Plain Sight (10:05 – 11:05 BST)

Mary McCormack’s lead is solid, but the episode feels a bit predictable. Still, it offers a solid blend of procedural and personal drama.

Castle (11:05 – 12:05 BST)

The beloved duo of Kate Beckett and the titular mystery writer delivers another episode that balances humor with a touch of danger. The serial killer subplot is one of the stronger arcs in the series.

The Gourmet Detective: Roux The Day (12:05 – 13:01 BST)

A culinary mystery that mixes a rare cookbook with a murder investigation. The premise is quirky, but the pacing can feel uneven.

Diagnosis Murder (14:00 – 15:00 BST)

An episode that follows the classic trope of a stalker threatening a pop star. The dialogue is a bit dated, but the detective work remains reliable.

Murder, She Wrote (16:00 – 17:00 BST)

The classic mystery still feels fresh with a carnival setting that adds a nostalgic atmosphere. Tracy’s charm shines through.

Unforgettable (20:00 – 21:00 BST)

Carrie and Al’s investigation of a party‑loving heiress offers a mix of intrigue and family drama. The episode stays on track without rushing.

Bottom Line

If you’re after a mix of light positivity, sharp crime, and classic mysteries, Tuesday’s schedule on Great! Movies has something for every mood. Pick a show that fits your taste and dive in.