Tuesday on 5USA: NCIS, Law & Order, and More – Plan Your Binge

5USA’s Tuesday schedule offers a binge‑worthy mix of crime dramas and news. Start your day with NCIS, dive into Law & Order Toronto, and wrap up with a courtroom showdown. The lineup keeps the dial moving from 06:00 to 09:00 BST and beyond into the night.

NCIS – 09:10 – 10:00 BST

Episode 9 tackles escalating threats against a congresswoman. The procedural is tight and the stakes feel real. Still entertaining for long‑time fans, but the narrative arc runs a touch familiar.

NCIS – 10:00 – 11:00 BST

Episode 10 tracks evidence from a Navy captain’s murder to a personal family mystery. The emotional depth adds a human touch, though some twists feel a bit contrived.

NCIS – 11:00 – 12:00 BST

Episode 11’s undercover operation hits a snag when a businessman manipulates the stock market. The tension ramps up, but the episode leans on predictable beats.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – 12:00 – 13:00 BST

Episode 4 throws detectives into a mayoral race after a stabbing on a transit walkway. The political angle keeps the plot fresh, though the pacing is uneven.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – 13:00 – 14:00 BST

Episode 5 follows a global crime syndicate that turns the detectives into a maze of suspects. The series stays reliable, but the narrative feels routine.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – 14:00 – 15:00 BST

Episode 6 dives into corporate corruption in the grocery sector. The episode is solid, yet it doesn’t break new ground.

Law & Order – 15:00 – 15:55 BST

Episode 10 explores a homeless migrant’s murder and a mysterious cover‑up. The legal drama remains engaging, though the story arc is a bit slow.

Law & Order – 16:00 – 17:00 BST

Episode 11 deals with an ex‑con’s murder and a courtroom showdown. The episode is gripping but follows a familiar formula.

Law & Order – 17:00 – 17:55 BST

Episode 12 focuses on teenage fame and online realities. The social commentary is relevant, yet the execution feels half‑hearted.

New: Law & Order – 21:00 – 22:00 BST

Episode 17 uncovers family secrets after a student’s fatal fall. The emotional weight is strong, but the plot remains conventional.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – 22:00 – 23:00 BST

Episode 19 sees the unit’s dynamics unravel. The drama stays intense, though the conflict feels expected.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – 23:00 – 00:00 BST

Episode 1 of Season 10 tackles a couple accused of abusing a foster child. The ethical dilemmas are gripping, yet some scenes are underdeveloped.

Beauty and the Beast – 01:50 – 02:45 BST

Episode 1 follows a ballerina’s mysterious death. The supernatural premise is intriguing, but the pacing lags.

Bottom Line: 5USA’s Tuesday lineup offers a solid mix of crime and drama that keeps the channel engaging from morning to night. The NCIS episodes are a reliable anchor, while the Law & Order segments provide depth and variety. If you’re into procedural thrillers, this schedule delivers what you need.