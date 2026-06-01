This Tuesday on More4: From B&B Showdowns to DIY Fixers

Looking for a TV lineup that balances heart‑warming hospitality, hands‑on craftsmanship, and a dash of history? More4’s Tuesday schedule delivers a diverse mix that will keep you hooked from 02:35 to 00:10.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – DIY with a Twist

Henry and Simon dive into a rural adventure, turning broken machinery into functional art. Their creative spirit and practical tips make the show a reliable source of inspiration for any DIY enthusiast.

Four in a Bed – B&B Showdown

Four B&B owners battle for the title of most charming accommodation. The behind‑the‑scenes drama, from leaky roofs to guest complaints, offers a one‑of‑a‑kind look at the hospitality industry.

Come Dine with Me – Foodie Competition

From Turkish street food to house‑style wedding menus, the contestants showcase culinary creativity while juggling social dynamics. It’s a dish of entertainment that holds up well for fans of light‑hearted competitions.

Location, Location, Location – Property Quest

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer guide first‑time buyers and downsizers through a Bath property hunt. The blend of insider advice and relatable stories makes this segment useful for anyone eyeing a new home.

PopMaster TV – Music Trivia

Ken Bruce tests contestants on chart‑topping hits, providing a nostalgic trip for music lovers. The show’s relaxed pace keeps viewers engaged without feeling rushed.

Ancient Greece by Train – Historical Journey

Alice Roberts tours Corinth with philosophical guides, offering a thoughtful exploration of classical history that appeals to curious minds.

Castle Secrets – Gothic Mystery

The episode delves into Transylvanian legends, blending myth with cinematic suspense. It provides a unique twist for viewers who enjoy a slow‑build horror narrative.

999: On the Front Line – Emergency Drama

Paramedics tackle real‑life emergencies, delivering a grounded portrayal of frontline medical care that resonates with those who appreciate authenticity.

24 Hours in A&E – Hospital Reality

The show follows patients through emergency care, offering an informative glimpse into the healthcare system. It is a reliable source for viewers seeking realistic medical scenarios.

The Perfect Pitch – Camping Adventure

A family‑friendly camping challenge that highlights outdoor hospitality, making it a solid pick for nature aficionados.

Bottom Line: More4’s Tuesday lineup delivers a balanced mix of lifestyle, competition, and real‑world drama. Whether you’re into hospitality, DIY, or medical realism, there’s a segment that will keep you engaged.