ITV2 Thursday Line‑Up: Love Island, Reality Rivals & Game‑Show Thrills – Your Must‑Watch Guide

Love Island – The New Island Fever

Starting at 20:00, the brand‑new season of Love Island is back with fresh drama and cheeky romance on ITV2. The villa’s new temperature is rising, and the storylines are as unpredictable as ever. We think it’s still entertaining and a reliable pick if you want a light, escapist evening.

The Only Way is Essex – Reality’s Signature

Clocking in from 08:20, the latest episode (S25 Ep10) shows Liv in a heated clash with long‑time enemies. Though the drama can feel recycled, it holds up well for fans who enjoy a blend of friendship, rivalry and occasional romance.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – West‑Coast Glamour

At 09:20, the latest episode (S4 Ep9) dives into a feud between Lisa and Monica, with Angie caught in the middle. The show’s blend of personal drama and high‑end lifestyle offers a glimpse into the more polished side of reality TV.

Celebrity Catchphrase – Game‑Show Gimmick

Stephen Mulhern returns at 12:05 with a celebrity special featuring Shirley Ballas, Bhavna Limbachia and a few others. The game’s quirky premise is a quick, light‑hearted break from the heavier reality fare.

The Floor – High‑stakes Quiz

Rob Brydon hosts the semi‑final at 13:05, with 25 players battling for a shot at 50,000 pounds. It’s a solid pick for trivia lovers who appreciate the adrenaline of a final showdown.

Billie and Greg: The Family Diaries – Reality’s Family Angle

From 07:20, we catch Nelly leading her family’s first TikTok while Greg handles the kids. The show offers a grounded, relatable look at family life that holds up well for viewers who prefer a lighter reality narrative.

Family Guy – Animated Comedy

Peter’s latest misadventures return at 21:35. The show’s characteristic satire remains a reliable source of laughs, especially for those who enjoy a more irreverent comedy style.

Unwind with ITV – A Moment of Calm

From 01:25, the daily escape helps calm the mind. It’s a good pick if you need a brief break from the more intense shows.

Bottom Line

For a Thursday night that balances drama and light‑hearted fun, start with Love Island’s fresh twists, then switch to the reality staples like The Only Way is Essex. If you crave a quick game‑show fix, Celebrity Catchphrase or The Floor are solid choices. For animated fans, Family Guy rounds out a well‑rounded evening. Remember, if you’re looking for something calmer, Unwind with ITV offers a nice intermission.