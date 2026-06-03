Unwrap a Warm Thursday Treat: Why ‘Reunited at Christmas’ Is Your Prime Pick

Reunited at Christmas – The Classic Holiday Romance That Still Holds Up

We couldn’t locate a Thursday schedule for the channel, so here’s the best we’ve got from the Friday lineup. The film starts at 08:10 BST and runs until 09:05 BST. It’s a gentle, nostalgic rom‑com that brings a fresh twist to the holiday genre. The story revolves around Sam and her fractured family gathering at her late grandmother’s home, where old traditions spark new chances for love. The pacing is steady, the performances are solid, and the setting feels like a cozy cabin on a snowy evening – a reliable option for anyone craving a feel‑good holiday story.

Why It Still Works

Despite its modest budget, the film manages to convey warmth and humor without over‑relying on clichés. The chemistry between Nikki DeLoach and the supporting cast is convincing, and the narrative arc is tidy, making it a one‑time watch that still feels fresh. If you’re looking for a light‑hearted escape, this is a solid pick.

Other Seasonal Gems to Keep an Eye On

Here’s a quick rundown of the other feature‑length offerings that air later in the evening, all of which are worth a look for holiday spirit.

A Christmas Exchange – 10:05–11:00 BST

A charming story about a house swap between a Connecticut editor and a London banker. The plot’s premise is simple but engaging, offering a mix of romance and cultural contrast. It’s a reliable option when you want a light romantic drama that’s easy to follow.

Christmas with a View – 12:00–12:55 BST

A holiday rom‑com featuring Kaitlyn Leeb and a celebrity chef. The chemistry is playful, but the plot takes a predictable turn. Still entertaining for those who enjoy a straightforward, feel‑good romance.

A Christmas Coincidence – 14:00–14:55 BST

Kathie Lee Gifford leads a seasonal drama about an engaged woman and a handsome inn owner. The narrative explores love from a fresh perspective, offering a solid mix of heart and intrigue.

Christmas at Holly Lodge – 15:55–16:50 BST

Sophie’s holiday getaway takes a turn when a guest’s hidden motives surface. The plot is engaging, though it leans toward familiar tropes. Still a good option for a cozy evening.

Christmas Song – 17:50–18:45 BST

Natasha Henstridge leads a music‑themed rom‑com where choir contests meet sparks of romance. The story is charming and offers a light musical touch to the lineup.

A Very Country Christmas… – 19:50–20:45 BST

A festive rom‑com featuring Greyston Holt and Bea Santos, set in the wake of a honeymoon. The plot is playful, and the chemistry is lively, making it a dependable pick for a relaxed night.

12 Toys of Christmas – 21:40–22:35 BST

Olive’s journey into handmade toys in Hungary offers a heartwarming story about tradition. The film is a reliable choice for a wholesome, nostalgic vibe.

Bottom Line

While we’re uncertain about the exact Thursday schedule, the Friday lineup on Great! Movies Classic gives us a solid selection of holiday films. ‘Reunited at Christmas’ remains the standout, delivering a warm, reliable romantic story that will keep viewers smiling.