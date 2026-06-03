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Game‑On Thursday: The Chase, Tenable, and More Keep Challenge Live

ByShockya Team

Jun 3, 2026

Game‑On Thursday: The Chase, Tenable, and More Keep Challenge Live

If you’re looking for a Thursday night that balances quick wit, antiques intrigue, and a touch of competition, Challenge’s lineup is ready to deliver. Every hour brings a fresh challenge—whether it’s a quiz, a market, or a darts‑driven brain‑teaser.

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – The Chase (S7, ep 82)

Bradley Walsh leads a high‑energy quiz where contenders must outpace The Chaser. The pacing is brisk, the host’s banter engaging, and the stakes keep the crowd on the edge of their seats. A reliable choice for anyone who enjoys a mix of knowledge and adrenaline.

The Chase

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – The Chase (S9, ep 172)

The second round of The Chase keeps the momentum high, with a fresh set of questions and the same trademark intensity. For fans of the format, it’s a one‑hour stretch of sharp wit.

The Chase

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Tenable (S2, ep 36)

Warwick Davis invites contestants to prove their knowledge for a £125,000 jackpot. The 10‑question format is tight, with a clear focus on general knowledge. An engaging way to test yourself from the comfort of your sofa.

Tenable

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Bidding Room (S2, ep 9)

Nigel Havers brings the public into a panel of expert dealers, offering advice on selling antiques. The show is a blend of market insight and personal stories, making it a solid watch for anyone interested in antiques.

The Bidding Room

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – Dickinson’s Real Deal

David Dickinson travels across the country, hunting for antiques and negotiating deals. The show’s charm lies in the interaction with locals and the occasional surprising find.

Dickinson's Real Deal

11:00 – 12:00 p.m. – Crystal Maze

Teams tackle themed zones in a classic game‑show format that combines puzzles with physical challenges. A nostalgic pick that still holds up well for modern viewers.

Crystal Maze

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. – Dale’s Supermarket Sweep

Dale Winton hosts contestants racing to fill trolleys with as many items as possible. The format is straightforward and delivers a sense of friendly competition.

Dale's Supermarket Sweep

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – The Chase (S3, ep 23)

A second instance of The Chase keeps the quiz momentum alive. Bradley Walsh’s charismatic hosting continues to make the show a dependable choice.

The Chase

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Celebrity Catchphrase

Stephen Mulhern revives the 80s classic, now featuring celebrities guessing catchphrases. The format is still entertaining, offering a light‑hearted break in the day.

Celebrity Catchphrase

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

A classic episode of the quiz show lets celebrities attempt up to a million pounds for charity. The familiar format remains a reliable source of suspense.

Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Bullseye

This darts‑based quiz tests contestants’ accuracy and knowledge. The format’s blend of sport and trivia provides a unique twist on the quiz genre.

Bullseye

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Classic Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

An episode featuring Chris Tarrant presents the classic quiz format with a nostalgic feel. A solid pick for those who appreciate the original style.

Classic Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

If any of these times change, check the channel’s official website for the latest updates.

Bottom line: Thursday on Challenge delivers a robust lineup of game shows, antiques, and celebrity fun that offers something for every viewer. The mix of quick quizzes and market‑based drama ensures a solid and reliable entertainment experience.

Related Shows

  • Tenable

    Tenable

  • The Bidding Room

    The Bidding Room

  • Dickinson's Real Deal

    Dickinson’s Real Deal

  • Crystal Maze

    Crystal Maze

By Shockya Team