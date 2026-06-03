Game‑On Thursday: The Chase, Tenable, and More Keep Challenge Live

If you’re looking for a Thursday night that balances quick wit, antiques intrigue, and a touch of competition, Challenge’s lineup is ready to deliver. Every hour brings a fresh challenge—whether it’s a quiz, a market, or a darts‑driven brain‑teaser.

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – The Chase (S7, ep 82)

Bradley Walsh leads a high‑energy quiz where contenders must outpace The Chaser. The pacing is brisk, the host’s banter engaging, and the stakes keep the crowd on the edge of their seats. A reliable choice for anyone who enjoys a mix of knowledge and adrenaline.

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – The Chase (S9, ep 172)

The second round of The Chase keeps the momentum high, with a fresh set of questions and the same trademark intensity. For fans of the format, it’s a one‑hour stretch of sharp wit.

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Tenable (S2, ep 36)

Warwick Davis invites contestants to prove their knowledge for a £125,000 jackpot. The 10‑question format is tight, with a clear focus on general knowledge. An engaging way to test yourself from the comfort of your sofa.

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Bidding Room (S2, ep 9)

Nigel Havers brings the public into a panel of expert dealers, offering advice on selling antiques. The show is a blend of market insight and personal stories, making it a solid watch for anyone interested in antiques.

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – Dickinson’s Real Deal

David Dickinson travels across the country, hunting for antiques and negotiating deals. The show’s charm lies in the interaction with locals and the occasional surprising find.

11:00 – 12:00 p.m. – Crystal Maze

Teams tackle themed zones in a classic game‑show format that combines puzzles with physical challenges. A nostalgic pick that still holds up well for modern viewers.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. – Dale’s Supermarket Sweep

Dale Winton hosts contestants racing to fill trolleys with as many items as possible. The format is straightforward and delivers a sense of friendly competition.

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – The Chase (S3, ep 23)

A second instance of The Chase keeps the quiz momentum alive. Bradley Walsh’s charismatic hosting continues to make the show a dependable choice.

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Celebrity Catchphrase

Stephen Mulhern revives the 80s classic, now featuring celebrities guessing catchphrases. The format is still entertaining, offering a light‑hearted break in the day.

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

A classic episode of the quiz show lets celebrities attempt up to a million pounds for charity. The familiar format remains a reliable source of suspense.

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Bullseye

This darts‑based quiz tests contestants’ accuracy and knowledge. The format’s blend of sport and trivia provides a unique twist on the quiz genre.

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Classic Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

An episode featuring Chris Tarrant presents the classic quiz format with a nostalgic feel. A solid pick for those who appreciate the original style.

If any of these times change, check the channel’s official website for the latest updates.

Bottom line: Thursday on Challenge delivers a robust lineup of game shows, antiques, and celebrity fun that offers something for every viewer. The mix of quick quizzes and market‑based drama ensures a solid and reliable entertainment experience.