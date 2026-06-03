Friday on CBS Action: From Martial Arts to Sci‑Fi – The Best Picks







Walker, Texas Ranger – The Classic Martial‑Arts Show

Chuck Norris returns in episode “S8, Ep13” to fight crime and organise community basketball tournaments. The blend of action and community spirit holds up well for fans who enjoy straightforward heroics.

T.J. Hooker – A Grimy Police Thriller

In “S4, Ep5”, a former partner’s quest to crack a drug‑related murder forces Hooker into a world where personal stakes rise. The gritty tone still entertains those who like a slower‑pacing crime drama.





The Six Million Dollar Man – Retro Sci‑Fi Action

Episode “S4, Ep3” follows Steve Austin as he battles a scientist threatening national treasures. The classic 70s vibe still feels reliable for those who appreciate period science fiction.





Meteor Moon – Time‑Crunch Sci‑Fi Thriller

In a 2020 production, a meteor on the moon threatens Earth, creating a deadly race against time. The plot remains engaging for fans of high‑stakes science fiction.





Star Trek – The Original Series – Classic Sci‑Fi

Episode “S2, Ep15/26” sees the Enterprise overrun by small furry creatures. This nostalgic piece remains a reliable reference point for fans of the original Star Trek.

Cape Fear – Psychological Thriller

1991’s remake starring Robert De Niro brings a psychopathic rapist back into the spotlight. The tense narrative still holds up well for those who enjoy psychological tension.





Bullet To The Head – Action Thriller

Starring Sylvester Stallone, this 2012 film pits a hitman and a detective against a common enemy. The high‑octane set pieces keep the audience engaged.





Vengeance – Modern Action

Featuring Nicolas Cage, the 2017 film follows a police officer taking justice into his own hands. The narrative stays reliable for those who appreciate a direct‑action approach.





Aftermath – Thriller Inspired by Real Events

With Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 2017 film weaves the lives of two strangers after a plane crash. The emotional core still offers a compelling reason to watch.





Bottom line: Whether you’re chasing high‑kick action, classic sci‑fi or tense thrillers, CBS Action’s Friday lineup offers something to keep you hooked. Pick a show that fits your mood and let the evening roll.