Friday Friday: ITV’s Must‑Watch Line‑up & Why You Should Tune In

Start with a Breakfast Buzz

Breakfast on ITV is a familiar mix of news and light‑hearted banter. Good Morning Britain kicks off at 05:00, followed by Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women. While they’re a good way to warm up the day, the real drama begins after lunch.

Mid‑Day Drama & Quizzing

At 13:00 DICKINSON’S REAL DEAL dives into a clash of high‑value items. It’s a high‑stakes game that keeps the audience hooked. Opinion: The format is solid but feels a tad repetitive.

After that, LINGO delivers a fun, fast‑paced family showdown. Opinion: It’s a reliable filler with a charming rural vibe.

From 15:00, TIPPING POINT brings the pressure to a whole new level. Opinion: The mechanical challenge is still compelling, though the stakes feel a bit inflated.

Then THE CHASE tests contestants against brain‑tough chasers. Opinion: It remains one of the better quiz shows on TV.

Prime‑Time Soap & Drama

At 19:00 EMMERDALE takes the headlines with a tangled love triangle. Opinion: It still packs the drama that fans crave, though the plot feels familiar.

Just a half‑hour later, CORONATION STREET tackles community drama and personal conflicts. Opinion: It’s a reliable staple that offers a slice of everyday life.

At 20:00, NEW: THE VARDYS brings a new family saga to the screen. Opinion: The show’s fresh premise offers a good alternative to the soaps.

News & Late‑Night Wrap‑Up

ITV News at Ten at 21:00 offers a crisp recap of the day’s headlines. Opinion: It’s solid but often predictable.

Later, THE LATE DEBATE offers a political review. Opinion: It’s a decent source for local politics.

For those who love action, the film Taken arrives at 22:15, featuring a tense thriller. Opinion: Its pacing is good, but the storyline is familiar.

Evening Chill

After the movie, SHOP ON TV and EMERGENCY NURSES offer light entertainment and real‑life stories. Opinion: They’re pleasant fillers.

Late at night, THE ASSEMBLY and UNWIND WITH ITV provide conversation and relaxation, followed by FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS before the overnight Good Morning Britain revival.

Bottom Line

ITV’s Friday schedule offers a mix of soap, news, and light entertainment. If you’re after a dose of drama, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stand out, while the quiz shows keep the afternoon lively. The late‑night film and talk shows round out a rounded evening.

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