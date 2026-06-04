Friday Night on Yesterday: From 19th‑Century Engineering to D‑Day Legends – Your Must‑Watch Guide

How Britain Worked – Engineering in the 19th Century (06:10 – 07:10)

Guy Martin takes on the steam locomotive at the Severn Valley Railway. It’s a solid start‑up for fans of tech history and the occasional love‑of‑tracks.

How Britain Worked – S1 Ep2 (07:10 – 08:10)

Guy rebuilds a sawmill and builds a pedal‑powered bicycle replica. The episode is a quiet nod to early industrial ingenuity.

How Britain Worked – S1 Ep3 (08:10 – 09:10)

In Llandudno Guy restores the pier and funicular tramway. The visual appeal is a treat for seaside lovers.

Bangers & Cash – Various Episodes (08:00 – 00:00)

Classic car pros Derek and Dave explore 1970s Cortinas, 1974 Ford Cavalier, and 1957 Lambretta scooters. For car enthusiasts, it’s a reliable showcase of restoration skill.

Last Heroes of D‑Day – S1 Ep2 (10:00 – 11:00)

Dan Snow brings forward the heroic stories from Normandy. If you’re into substantive war history, this stays up well.

D‑Day: Last Words – S1 Ep1 (11:00 – 12:00)

Recollections from a British sailor, French resistance fighters and German defenders. The mix of perspectives keeps the narrative grounded.

Antiques Roadshow – Episodes 26 & 27 (12:00 – 14:00)

Fiona Bruce assesses items from Abbotsford, Burghley and Chester Cathedral. For those who love antiques, the episode offers a reliable dose of treasure hunting.

Canal Boat Diaries – S5 Ep4 (19:00 – 20:00)

Robbie Cumming explores the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal. It’s a quiet, scenic journey that holds up as a calm escape.

Citizen Smith – Episodes 6‑8 (20:00 – 21:20)

Wolfie and Ken get into new odd jobs and art ventures. The humor is still entertaining for those who enjoy light‑hearted drama.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – S2 Ep25 (22:00 – 23:00)

Henry Cole admires a nightclub throne while Simon O’Brien’s doll‑house restoration goes awry. The mix of restoration and quirky finds keeps the show engaging.

Teleshopping (23:00 – 02:10)

A block of home shopping. Not a program, but worth noting if you’re hunting for deals.

Bottom line:

From 19th‑century engineering to D‑Day drama, Yesterday’s Friday lineup offers something for every taste. Classic cars, history, antiques and light‑hearted comedy make up a balanced mix that holds up well. Grab a snack and enjoy the show.