GB News Next Week: From Breakfast Beats to Late‑Night Debates – The Show Guide

The next seven days on GB News promise a steady stream of commentary, debate and straightforward news. Below you’ll find the schedule for each day in London time (BST), a quick opinion on each flagship show and recommendations for viewers of all ages and interests.

Monday – 8 June

06:00–09:30 Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie – A relaxed start featuring the hosts’ take on national and global headlines. Still entertaining for morning viewers who want a light conversation before work.

09:30–12:00 Britain’s Newsroom – Hard‑edge news with Andrew and Miriam. Reliable source for those who prefer a straight‑forward briefing.

12:00–15:00 Good Afternoon Britain – Tom Harwood and Emily Carver dissect the day’s big stories. Great for mid‑day audiences looking for balanced perspectives.

15:00–18:00 Martin Daubney – A lively rundown from Martin, full of wit. A good pick for younger viewers who enjoy a sharper tone.

18:00–19:00 Dewbs & Co – Michelle’s candid commentary on the day’s news. Ideal for those who appreciate plain‑spoken analysis.

19:00–20:00 Farage – Nigel delivers no‑holds‑barred opinions. Best suited for viewers who want a contrarian angle.

20:00–21:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation – Jacob’s unique take on current events. Useful for audiences interested in a more traditional viewpoint.

21:00–23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight – Two hours of debate and interviews. Still entertaining for anyone who likes robust discussion.

23:00–00:00 Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition – A quick recap of breaking news. Short and effective for late‑night viewers.

00:00–03:00 The Late Show Live – Live U.S. bulletin from Washington. Reliable for those who want international coverage before bed.

Tuesday – 9 June

Same lineup as Monday. The repeat schedule gives viewers a predictable framework to follow. The breakfast and morning programmes remain the most dependable anchors for daily viewers.

Wednesday – 10 June

Again, identical to Monday’s slate. The mid‑day and evening shows maintain their positions, ensuring consistency for regular audiences.

Thursday – 11 June

Weekends are not yet in play – the schedule stays the same. The prime‑time lineup, especially Patrick Christys Tonight, continues to be the flagship debate hour.

Friday – 12 June

Friday follows the same sequence. For the weekend, the programme Friday Night with Matt Goodwin appears at 19:00–20:00 – a fresh perspective on Britain’s past glory. This one is a good pick for anyone curious about historical context.

20:00–22:00 Ladies’ show Lee Anderson’s Real World (19:00–20:00) – offers a grassroots view of current affairs, appealing to those who value the “silent majority” narrative.

Saturday – 13 June

05:00–09:00 Breakfast with Stephen and Anne – A weekend breakfast that blends news with light banter. Ideal for weekend morning viewers who like a relaxed start.

09:00–11:00 Saturday Morning Live – A friendly look at news topics. Good for families and younger viewers.

11:00–14:00 The Weekend – A lively wrap‑up of the week’s stories. Reliable for those who want a concise overview.

14:00–17:00 Nana Akua – A fun, feisty take on news. Appeals to a wide age range with its energetic style.

17:00–19:00 The Saturday Five – A provocative panel discussing the week’s controversies. Good for viewers who enjoy sharp debate.

19:00–20:00 The Saturday Five Extra – Continued debate into the evening. Useful for late‑night audiences looking for more depth.

20:00–22:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight – Two hours of lively debate. A strong choice for those who prefer a fresh, engaging style.

Sunday – 14 June

05:00–08:30 Breakfast with Stephen and Anne – Weekend morning conversation. Relaxed for the early riser.

08:30–10:00 The Camilla Tominey Show – A Sunday morning politics show. Ideal for viewers who enjoy a personality‑driven debate.

10:00–12:00 Sunday with Michael Portillo – A relaxed look at politics and culture. Suited to those who prefer a calm, reflective tone.

12:00–14:00 The Weekend – A recap of the week’s highlights. Reliable for a quick catch‑up.

14:00–17:00 Nana Akua – Continued fun, feisty commentary. Good for families and younger viewers.

17:00–18:00 The Camilla Tominey Show Highlights – A highlight reel. Useful for those who missed the live show.

18:00–20:00 Free Speech Nation – A mix of journalism and comedy. Still entertaining for audiences who enjoy a lighter take on news.

20:00–22:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight – Another hour of debate. A reliable option for late‑night viewers.

22:00–23:00 Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition – A final recap of the day’s breaking stories. Short and effective for those winding down.

23:00–02:00 The Late Show Live – Live U.S. content from Washington. Reliable for international coverage before bed.

Bottom Line

GB News offers a diverse slate that caters to every taste—whether you’re after hard‑news, debate, or light breakfast banter. The consistent morning shows provide dependable information, while the prime‑time debates keep you engaged. Tune in, choose your angle, and enjoy the conversation.