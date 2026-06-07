Your ITV Quiz Countdown: Pick a Winner for Every Day

The next week on ITV is packed with quiz shows that range from high‑stakes cash prizes to light‑hearted word battles. Below is a day‑by‑day rundown, with a quick opinion on each highlight and a recommendation for who might enjoy it.

Monday 08‑06‑2026 (Mon)

Deal or No Deal – 09:00 – Stephen Mulhern hosts the classic game where contestants face the Banker for life‑changing cash. Opinion: It still entertains, but the format has become a bit predictable. Recommendation: Great for adults who enjoy a bit of drama and for fans of classic game shows.

Tipping Point – 10:00 – Ben Shephard pits four players against a massive machine for mystery prizes and a jackpot. Opinion: The machine adds suspense but the game can feel repetitive. Recommendation: Suited to quiz lovers who like a visual twist.

Lingo – 12:00 – A word‑battle between teams of couples and families. Opinion: Keeps audiences on their toes with quick wit. Recommendation: Ideal for families and teen groups who enjoy wordplay.

Tenable – 13:00 – Warwick Davis hosts a Top‑10 list quiz with a £125,000 prize. Opinion: It holds up well for a casual quiz viewer. Recommendation: Good for adults who like trivia and a touch of competition.

Who Wants to Be a… (Christmas Special) – 14:00 – Celebrity guests, including Joe Marler, tackle the million‑pound question. Opinion: The festive vibe adds charm, though the stakes feel lower. Recommendation: Perfect for holiday viewers wanting some light celebrity fun.

Riddiculous – 15:00 – Contestants solve riddles with Ranvir Singh. Opinion: Offers a clever twist on classic riddles. Recommendation: Appeals to puzzle enthusiasts across age groups.

The Chase: Celebrity Special – 20:00 – Bradley Walsh hosts contestants against the Chaser. Opinion: The chase is still engaging, but the format is now familiar. Recommendation: Adults who love a good challenge and star power.

Tuesday 09‑06‑2026 (Tue)

Deal or No Deal – 09:00 – Stephen Mulhern returns for another round. Opinion: The tension is always present. Recommendation: Adults and teens who enjoy risk and reward.

Tipping Point – 10:00 – Another machine showdown. Opinion: Still holds up with the added mystery prizes. Recommendation: Fans of arcade‑style quizzes.

Lingo – 12:00 – More word battles. Opinion: Consistently reliable entertainment. Recommendation: Families and younger viewers.

Tenable – 13:00 – Warwick Davis continues the Top‑10 challenge. Opinion: Keeps the momentum going. Recommendation: Adults who like trivia and the thrill of a big win.

Riddiculous – 15:00 – Riddles keep the audience guessing. Opinion: The variety of riddles keeps it fresh. Recommendation: Puzzle lovers of all ages.

The Chase: Celebrity Special – 20:00 – Contestants face the Chaser again. Opinion: The classic chase remains engaging. Recommendation: Adults and teens who appreciate quick wit.

Wednesday 10‑06‑2026 (Wed)

Deal or No Deal – 09:00 – Stephen Mulhern hosts another episode. Opinion: The format continues to deliver excitement. Recommendation: Adults who love high stakes.

Tipping Point – 10:00 – The machine faces new challengers. Opinion: Still offers a visual spectacle. Recommendation: Those who enjoy interactive tech.

Lingo – 12:00 – Battle of words continues. Opinion: Consistent, reliable fun. Recommendation: Families and teens.

Tenable – 13:00 – Warwick Davis hosts another Top‑10 round. Opinion: It remains steady. Recommendation: Adults who enjoy trivia.

Riddiculous – 15:00 – Riddlemaster Henry Lewis challenges new contestants. Opinion: The riddle variety keeps it interesting. Recommendation: Puzzle enthusiasts.

The Chase: Celebrity Special – 20:00 – A new chase episode. Opinion: Still reliable competition. Recommendation: Adults and teens who like quick challenges.

Thursday 11‑06‑2026 (Thu)

Deal or No Deal – 09:00 – Stephen Mulhern’s game continues. Opinion: The drama stays the same. Recommendation: Adults and teens.

Tipping Point – 10:00 – Another machine showdown. Opinion: The machine’s spectacle remains engaging. Recommendation: Those who enjoy techy quizzes.

Lingo – 12:00 – Word‑battle continues. Opinion: Reliable entertainment. Recommendation: Families and younger viewers.

Tenable – 13:00 – Top‑10 challenge continues. Opinion: Holds up well. Recommendation: Adults who like trivia and a chance at big money.

Riddiculous – 15:00 – Riddlemaster Henry Lewis tests new contestants. Opinion: The riddles stay fresh. Recommendation: Puzzle lovers.

The Chase: Celebrity Special – 20:00 – Another chase episode. Opinion: The tension remains. Recommendation: Adults and teens who appreciate quick quizzes.

Friday 12‑06‑2026 (Fri)

Deal or No Deal – 09:00 – Stephen Mulhern hosts. Opinion: The game still delivers suspense. Recommendation: Adults and teens who enjoy a classic.

Tipping Point – 10:00 – The machine faces new players. Opinion: The visual element stays engaging. Recommendation: Tech‑savvy viewers.

Lingo – 12:00 – Word‑battle continues. Opinion: Reliable fun for families. Recommendation: Families and younger audiences.

Tenable – 13:00 – Warwick Davis hosts another Top‑10 challenge. Opinion: It remains solid. Recommendation: Adults who enjoy trivia.

Riddiculous – 15:00 – Riddlemaster Henry Lewis challenges contestants. Opinion: Offers a fresh twist each time. Recommendation: Puzzle fans.

The Chase: Celebrity Special – 20:00 – The chase continues. Opinion: The format remains engaging. Recommendation: Adults and teens who like quick wit.

Saturday 13‑06‑2026 (Sat)

Deal or No Deal – 09:00 – Stephen Mulhern hosts. Opinion: The drama is still present. Recommendation: Adults and teens.

Tipping Point – 10:00 – Machine showdown. Opinion: Visual spectacle remains. Recommendation: Tech lovers.

Lingo – 12:00 – Word‑battle continues. Opinion: Consistently reliable. Recommendation: Families and younger viewers.

Tenable – 13:00 – Top‑10 challenge continues. Opinion: Holds up well. Recommendation: Adults who enjoy trivia.

Riddiculous – 15:00 – Riddlemaster Henry Lewis challenges contestants. Opinion: The riddles remain engaging. Recommendation: Puzzle enthusiasts.

The Chase: Celebrity Special – 20:00 – Another chase episode. Opinion: Still engaging. Recommendation: Adults and teens.

Sunday 14‑06‑2026 (Sun)

Deal or No Deal – 09:00 – Stephen Mulhern hosts. Opinion: The drama remains steady. Recommendation: Adults and teens.

Tipping Point – 10:00 – Machine showdown. Opinion: The spectacle stays compelling. Recommendation: Tech‑savvy viewers.

Lingo – 12:00 – Word‑battle continues. Opinion: Reliable entertainment. Recommendation: Families and younger audiences.

Tenable – 13:00 – Top‑10 challenge continues. Opinion: Holds up well. Recommendation: Adults who enjoy trivia.

Riddiculous – 15:00 – Riddlemaster Henry Lewis challenges contestants. Opinion: Keeps the show fresh. Recommendation: Puzzle lovers.

The Chase: Celebrity Special – 20:00 – Final chase of the week. Opinion: Still reliable competition. Recommendation: Adults and teens who enjoy quick challenges.

Bottom line: The week is full of familiar quiz formats that deliver consistent entertainment. Pick the show that matches your mood—whether you’re after high‑stakes drama, wordplay, or trivia—and enjoy a guaranteed good time.