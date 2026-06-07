Quest’s Week Ahead: Salvage, Spinouts, and Auctions – What’s Worth Your Time

Monday, 8 June – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers (06:00 BST)

Start your week with a dose of nostalgia‑filled restoration as Salvage Hunters: The Restorers hits the screen at 06:00 BST. A trio of craftsmen – sculptor Nick, metal worker Ted and Alex – tackle a Beatlemania relic, a model fairground, and a Beatles memorabilia piece. The show’s blend of art and engineering makes it a reliable pick for adults who enjoy a good mix of history and hands‑on work.

Opinion: The chemistry between the trio is still entertaining, and the restoration stories feel fresh rather than stale.

Kids: 7‑12 will catch the excitement of transforming old items into new treasures.

Teens: 13‑17 will appreciate the technical challenges and the show’s emphasis on sustainability.

Adults: 18+ will find the historical references and the craftwork engaging.

Tuesday, 9 June – Wheeler Dealers (01:00 BST)

At 01:00 BST, Wheeler Dealers offers a classic car revival adventure. Mike and Ant tackle a 2002 Corvette Z06, a 1991 Lotus Elan, and a 2000 Porsche 996, each car presenting a new set of mechanical puzzles.

Opinion: The duo’s banter remains solid, and each restoration keeps the tension high without feeling rushed.

Kids: 7‑12 might enjoy the car‑fueled drama but watch for complex jargon.

Teens: 13‑17 will be drawn to the DIY aspect and the potential for electric upgrades.

Adults: 18+ will love the deep dive into automotive history and the business model of buying low, fixing high.

Wednesday, 10 June – Shed And Buried (14:00 BST)

By 14:00 BST, Shed And Buried delivers a treasure‑hunt vibe as Henry and Sam scour the UK’s most eccentric sheds for hidden automotive gems. From vintage petrol cans to a 1970s sports coupé, the show showcases the quirky side of restoration culture.

Opinion: The show still holds up well, offering a good mix of humor and genuine craftsmanship.

Kids: 7‑12 will be thrilled by the “treasure” aspect.

Teens: 13‑17 will appreciate the mechanical challenges and the team’s resourcefulness.

Adults: 18+ will enjoy the nostalgic charm and the potential for investment insights.

Thursday, 11 June – How Do They Do It? (23:00 BST)

At 23:00 BST, How Do They Do It? offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at everything from aircraft manufacturing to making chandeliers. The episode featuring iron‑ore extraction and chandelier fabrication brings a blend of science and artistry.

Opinion: The segment remains compelling, keeping viewers engaged through clear explanations.

Kids: 7‑12 will be fascinated by the visual demonstrations.

Teens: 13‑17 will appreciate the technical depth and the opportunity to see real‑world applications.

Adults: 18+ will enjoy the historical context and the showcase of skilled trades.

Friday, 12 June – Aussie Gold Hunters (10:00 BST)

By 10:00 BST, Aussie Gold Hunters follows the daring miners of the Outback as they dig for elusive gold. The show’s high‑stakes narrative keeps the audience on edge as the crew navigates harsh terrain and complex logistics.

Opinion: The show still delivers a reliable dose of adventure, though the pacing can feel uneven at times.

Kids: 7‑12 will love the exploration vibe.

Teens: 13‑17 will be intrigued by the strategic and economic aspects.

Adults: 18+ will appreciate the rugged realism and the business side of mining.

Saturday, 13 June – New: Le Mans 24 Hours Start Live (16:00 BST)

At 16:00 BST, New: Le Mans 24 Hours Start Live streams the opening moments of the world‑famous endurance race. Viewers receive real‑time commentary and a front‑row view of the iconic circuit.

Opinion: Live coverage ensures the adrenaline is front and centre, and the commentary provides a solid narrative arc.

Kids: 7‑12 will enjoy the fast‑moving action.

Teens: 13‑17 will be attracted to the technical aspects of race strategy.

Adults: 18+ will appreciate the historical significance and the behind‑the‑scenes footage.

Sunday, 14 June – New: Le Mans 24 Hours 2026 (22:00 BST)

From 22:00 BST, New: Le Mans 24 Hours 2026 covers the full 24‑hour endurance spectacle, offering extended coverage that spans the race’s key moments and the final finish. It’s a marathon of motorsport storytelling.

Opinion: The extended coverage provides depth, though binge‑watchers may find the pacing slow at times.

Kids: 7‑12 will be captivated by the sheer speed and spectacle.

Teens: 13‑17 will appreciate the strategic twists and team dynamics.

Adults: 18+ will relish the comprehensive narrative and the cultural significance of Le Mans.

Bottom line: Quest’s lineup this week blends restoration nostalgia, automotive drama, and real‑world adventure. Whether you’re a fan of meticulous craftsmanship or high‑intensity racing, there’s a show that matches your taste. Pick the episodes that align with your interests and enjoy a week of quality TV.